Calvados Pays d’Auge Boulard unveils its 200th Anniversary Cuvée, a tribute to two centuries of artisanal know-how and innovation

PARIS, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since its founding in 1825, Boulard has revealed the best of Calvados Pays d’Auge throughout the world, this one-of-a-kind French treasure. Inspired by the founders’ visionary approach, this new release celebrates the Maison’s unparallel craft and mastery of wood maturation. The 200th Anniversary Cuvée is a testament of this expertise, crafted from a blend of Calvados aged for at least 18 years, and offers an exceptional tasting experience.

A CAREFULLY CRAFTED BLEND

This blend, meticulously crafted by Sylvain Pluchard, Boulard’s seventh Cellar Master, is the work of a true goldsmith. Sylvain passionately perpetuates a unique know-how passed down through generations that sublimates the Norman terroir.

“The Bicentenary Cuvée represents a decade of meticulous work, a tribute to 200 years of Maison Boulard and the unique DNA of our Calvados. Every drop of this cuvée embodies the excellence we have nurtured since 1825, and I am proud to pass it on after 30 years with this great House.” — Sylvain Pluchard, Cellar Master at Maison Boulard.

A UNIQUE TASTING EXPERIENCE

The cuvée shows a beautiful amber color with a complex nose of caramelized apple, spices, wood, and a hint of licorice. On the palate, it reveals roundness, richness, and elegance, with flavors of dried fruits, licorice, wood, and tobacco, offering a delicate finish. A Calvados of great finesse, balanced between sweetness and character.

A LIMITED EDITION

Only 7,000 bottles have been crafted for this special edition. Savor a piece of history with this rare and exquisite cuvée, created for enthusiasts and connoisseurs. Find this one-of-a-kind expression online on our website, as well as in a selection of retail outlets starting from April.

