CAYIN Technology to Showcase E-Paper Integration and Cloud Digital Signage Solutions at 2025 Touch Taiwan

TAIPEI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CAYIN Technology is proud to announce its participation in 2025 Touch Taiwan, taking place from April 16 to 18 at Booth L702, 4th Floor, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. The company will present its cutting-edge E-paper integration applications, professional digital signage solutions, and the GO CAYIN cloud-based content creation and playback system—ushering in a new era of intelligent visual communication.



2025 touch TAIWAN 鎧應科技

Next-Gen Display Technology Driving Infinite Business Opportunities

With deep expertise in the field of digital signage, CAYIN is committed to delivering high-performance, stable, and flexible solutions. Visitors to the booth can expect to explore:

E-Paper Integration System – An energy-efficient, high-contrast display technology ideal for education, corporate, and healthcare environments.

Professional Digital Signage Solutions – Smart content management and automated scheduling across various industries including retail, hospitality, and enterprise.

GO CAYIN Cloud-Based Platform – A user-friendly interface that supports remote content editing, synchronized updates, and efficient information delivery.

An Invitation to Collaborate

Whether you’re exploring E-paper deployments, digital signage systems, or cloud-based visual management, we warmly invite you to visit us at Booth L702 to discover new collaboration opportunities.

Exhibition Details:

Date: April 16–18, 2025

Location: 4F, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1

Booth No.: L702

Book a meeting in advance and explore the future of smart display with us!