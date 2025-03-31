Clinical Study demonstrates Kerry Group Supplement Solution Sensoril® Ashwagandha Supports Quality of Life for Post-Menopausal Women

Sensoril® Ashwagandha is among Kerry’s portfolio of solutions tailored to meet women’s unique health needs

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sensoril® ashwagandha — a science-backed ingredient by Kerry Group — has been shown to support quality of life for women post menopause, according to a new clinical study.

With the potential for women to spend up to 40% of their life post menopause, it is crucial those years are enjoyable.1 This recently published study validates Sensoril’s unique ability to support symptom management and quality of life in women post menopause, at as low as 250mg/day.

This research builds on the existing 14 scientifically backed studies that show the natural ingredient is a safe and effective solution to support overall health.

Hormonal changes associated with menopause can lead to negative symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. Approximately 80% of women experience these symptoms, making it a common but typically overlooked or ignored aspect of women’s health.2 In Asia Pacific, 64% of women experience pre-menopausal symptoms that impact their emotional health and 62% who are perimenopausal, menopausal or post-menopausal say they would be interested in nutritional supplements that help them manage their symptoms.3

Despite the frequency of these symptoms, the impact of menopause on ageing has not been considered widely in research, leading to gaps in women’s healthcare.4 With one billion women estimated to be experiencing menopause in 2025, these shortcomings must be addressed.5

Increasingly, the use of herbal, plant-based treatments for managing menopausal symptoms has been gaining popularity as many women seek more natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy. Sensoril, a unique, standardised, synergetic combination of the ashwagandha root and leaf, directly meets this need. With demonstrated efficacy, Sensoril can be a key, natural ingredient integrated into solutions specifically targeted toward women.

Participants in the clinical study reported decreases across key known menopause symptoms, including:

24% decrease in presence and severity of vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes, sweating, and night sweats.

16% decrease in presence and severity of psychosocial symptoms such as poor memory, anxious feelings, lower productivity, dissatisfaction with personal life, and more.

14% decrease in presence and severity of physical symptoms related to sleep, fatigue, strength, stamina, energy, appearance, aches and pains, and more.

13% decrease in presence and severity of changes in sexual health such as decrease in sexual desire, intimacy avoidance, and vaginal dryness.

“Women are seeking support for their wellbeing where their specific female health needs are understood and met with the right product at the right time,” said Dr. Monica Maria Olivares, RDA Director, Women & Infant Health at Kerry. “This study further supports the current and extensive research naming Sensoril a safe and effective solution. Driving progress in women’s health is of vital importance to us at Kerry, which is why we have curated a suite of naturally sourced and clinically studied ingredients that support women across every life stage. “