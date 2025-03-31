Eoptolink Demonstrates 1.6T LRO Modules at OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, is demonstrating its 1.6T LRO transceiver operating at 212Gb/s per lambda during OFC 2025.

Linear Receive Optics (LRO) are optical transceivers that use retimers at the transmit side and linear receivers on the receive side. Other names for the same approach are Transmit Retimed Optics (TRO) or Retimed Transmit Linear Receive (RTLR) optics.

By removing the DSP in the receive path, the power consumption of the optical transceiver is reduced by about 30%. The thermal design of the host system is significantly simplified, and the overall system power requirements are reduced.

“LRO is a middle way between Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) and fully retimed optics”, explains Dirk Lutz, Distinguished Engineer, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. “The TP2 and TP3 compliance on the optical side together with reduced power consumption is very attractive to system vendors and end customers. Additional benefits are faster qualification and testing processes as well as increased interoperability with legacy optics.”

We will be showing live demonstrations of a 1.6T, 800G, LPO, LRO and MCF optical transceiver solutions, at the Eoptolink booth #2943 at OFC 2025, San Francisco, CA and welcome to visit us.

