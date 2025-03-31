STRASBOURG, France, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To foster the next generation of life science research, 60 of the world’s top emerging scientists from 25 nations have won 2025 Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) Fellowships.



Human Frontier Science Program: Fellowships Awarded to 60 Pioneering Postdoctoral Scientists from 25 Nations

“We have awarded fellowships to some of the most creative early career scientists worldwide in order to open new frontiers in life science research,” said Guntram Bauer, HFSPO Chief Scientific Officer.

Postdoctoral scientists from these nations to receive 2025 HFSP Fellowships:

Australia Mainland China Hong Kong Korea Peru Bangladesh Egypt India Lithuania Romania Belgium France Israel New Zealand Spain Brazil Germany Italy Norway United Kingdom Canada Ghana Japan Netherlands United States of America

Online Booklet Lists Winners:

The 2025 HFSP Fellowship awards reflect the ingenuity and drive for discovery of the next generation of researchers. HFSP reviewed proposals from 541 applicants. To read the abstracts of the 60 awardees, click: 2025 HFSP Fellowships Awardees.

To find individual scientists, click: Index by Country of the Fellows.

Research highlights include:

Research on memory engrams, those groups of neurons that fire together and can distribute a memory across many neurons, will be the focus of a new study. Scientists will use brain machine interfaces to determine whether memories are preserved if some neurons are re-engineered.

An investigation on the symbiotic relationship of corals and dinoflagellates will show that critical nutrients are conveyed to the corals through protein glycosylation, for which microorganisms are provided safe harbor. This exchange is critical for coral reef health and may yield new insights for restoring and protecting coral reefs.

How bacteria mutate and acquire genetic material from hosts to resist antibiotics has been well studied; this new study evaluates how individual cells resist antibiotics. Scientists hope to better understand variability in cellular responses, which could also unlock insight regarding cancer and other diseases as well.

About HFSP Awards:

HFSP Long-Term Fellowships support scientists with a Ph.D. in a biological discipline to conduct a frontier project in the life sciences. Cross-Disciplinary Fellowships support scientists with a Ph.D. in a non-biological discipline (math, physics, computer science, etc.) to work on a frontier project in biology.

