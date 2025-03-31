JarnisTech’s Chongqing Smart Factory Goes Live: AOI Technology Boosts PCB Inspection Efficiency by 600%

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Against the industrial backdrop of surging demand for 5G-A and AI servers, high-end PCB manufacturer JarnisTech announced the official put into production of its Chongqing smart factory. The factory redefines the standard for intelligent manufacturing of high-precision electronic components through an advanced AOI in-line scanning system that increases board quality inspection efficiency to six times that of traditional manual inspection.



JarnisTech’s Smart Factory

The smart automated factory is equipped with 25-micron resolution 2D camera systems capable of analyzing 1,800 boards hourly per unit – each requiring only one operator. The proprietary AOI technology examines 2,000+ detection points per board within 0.2 seconds, enabling 99.98% yield rates for complex 72-layer backplanes and slashing average delivery cycles to 72 hours.

“Where traditional PCB plants struggle with labor-intensive quality checks, our closed-loop automation ensures military-grade precision at commercial production speeds,” said Xu, Production Director at JarnisTech. The facility’s 18 international certifications including IPC Class 3 and IATF16949 have secured its position in multiple Fortune 500 tech vendors’ approved supplier lists.

The factory’s dedicated R&D center is accelerating innovation in specialty circuit boards, including cutting-edge products like 100Gbps transmission backplanes and aerospace-grade circuits capable of withstanding 300°C extremes. Its fully-equipped laboratory features advanced testing instruments including ROHS analyzers, enabling 90% of inspection items to be completed within four hours – providing rapid verification support for emerging applications such as medical stretchable flexible circuits.

With 68% fewer personnel than conventional PCB factories, the 300-employee plant delivers $214 million annual output while maintaining 48-hour rush order capabilities.

“This isn’t just scaling production, but reengineering value chains,” emphasized JarnisTech’s CTO. “We transform PCB procurement from cost centers into technical differentiators – clients report 12-15% margin improvements through our engineered solutions.”

About JarnisTech

JarnisTech is a leading high-end specialty PCB manufacturer in China, specializing in high multilayer PCBs, high frequency/high speed PCBs such as Rogers RO4835™, Isola I-Tera® MT40, Taconic RF-35A2™, and others. With precision capabilities such as 22-layer HDI and ±5% impedance control, the company provides complete PCB solutions for high-end electronics industries such as automotive radar, 5G base station AAU, aerospace and medical electronics.

