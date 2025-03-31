28.2 C
JarnisTech’s Chongqing Smart Factory Goes Live: AOI Technology Boosts PCB Inspection Efficiency by 600%

By Advertorial Desk

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Against the industrial backdrop of surging demand for 5G-A and AI servers, high-end PCB manufacturer JarnisTech announced the official put into production of its Chongqing smart factory. The factory redefines the standard for intelligent manufacturing of high-precision electronic components through an advanced AOI in-line scanning system that increases board quality inspection efficiency to six times that of traditional manual inspection.

JarnisTech's Smart Factory
JarnisTech’s Smart Factory

The smart automated factory is equipped with 25-micron resolution 2D camera systems capable of analyzing 1,800 boards hourly per unit – each requiring only one operator. The proprietary AOI technology examines 2,000+ detection points per board within 0.2 seconds, enabling 99.98% yield rates for complex 72-layer backplanes and slashing average delivery cycles to 72 hours.

“Where traditional PCB plants struggle with labor-intensive quality checks, our closed-loop automation ensures military-grade precision at commercial production speeds,” said Xu, Production Director at JarnisTech. The facility’s 18 international certifications including IPC Class 3 and IATF16949 have secured its position in multiple Fortune 500 tech vendors’ approved supplier lists.

The factory’s dedicated R&D center is accelerating innovation in specialty circuit boards, including cutting-edge products like 100Gbps transmission backplanes and aerospace-grade circuits capable of withstanding 300°C extremes. Its fully-equipped laboratory features advanced testing instruments including ROHS analyzers, enabling 90% of inspection items to be completed within four hours – providing rapid verification support for emerging applications such as medical stretchable flexible circuits.

With 68% fewer personnel than conventional PCB factories, the 300-employee plant delivers $214 million annual output while maintaining 48-hour rush order capabilities.

“This isn’t just scaling production, but reengineering value chains,” emphasized JarnisTech’s CTO. “We transform PCB procurement from cost centers into technical differentiators – clients report 12-15% margin improvements through our engineered solutions.”

About JarnisTech
JarnisTech is a leading high-end specialty PCB manufacturer in China, specializing in high multilayer PCBs, high frequency/high speed PCBs such as Rogers RO4835™, Isola I-Tera® MT40, Taconic RF-35A2™, and others. With precision capabilities such as 22-layer HDI and ±5% impedance control, the company provides complete PCB solutions for high-end electronics industries such as automotive radar, 5G base station AAU, aerospace and medical electronics.

Contact for the press
Cyndi Xiong
Marketing manager
JarnisTech
Phone: +86 135 3094 7255
Email: sales@jarnistech.com 

Learn more at www.jarnistech.com

 

