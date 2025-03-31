K9 Finance DAO Joins Google for Startups Cloud Program

PANAMA CITY, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — K9 Finance DAO, the leading liquid staking platform and largest validator on the Shiba Inu Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, is joining the Google Cloud for Startups Program, which will allow it to utilize Google Cloud credits and access Google Cloud’s infrastructure and technologies.. This will power the development of critical infrastructure on Shibarium by enhancing the ecosystem’s scalability, security, and liquidity through innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Additionally, K9 Finance DAO’s membership in the Google for Startups Cloud Program will support the creation of AI-powered DAO governance and operational tools, such as an AI agent to streamline community participation, further strengthening K9 DAO’s role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.



“We’re honored to join the Google for Startups Cloud Program,” said Buzz, K9 DAO lead. “This accelerates our mission to bring advanced decentralized finance tools to Shibarium’s infrastructure. It also gives significant room to innovate in the AI sector for the Shiba Inu community.”

K9 Finance DAO enables users to stake their BONE tokens, receiving liquid tokens in return that unlock a range of DeFi opportunities while keeping assets accessible.

As the largest validator on Shibarium, K9 Finance DAO secures the network with over 2.5 million BONE tokens delegated to its validator, maintaining a perfect 100% uptime, according to Shibarium’s validator data. This leadership role reinforces Shibarium’s decentralization and reliability. Additionally, K9 Finance holds the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) on Shibarium, currently at $1.31 million, as reported by DeFiLlama and https://defillama.com/chain/Shibarium, highlighting its dominance in the ecosystem’s DeFi landscape.

K9 DAO has also open-sourced all Shibarium blockchain data using Google’s BigQuery to give further transparency to the ecosystem and give future builders the tools they require to create a decentralized financial future within the Shib Inu community.

About K9 Finance DAO

K9 Finance DAO is the official liquid staking platform and largest validator on Shibarium, committed to advancing DeFi within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. By allowing BONE holders to stake their tokens, earn rewards, and participate in governance with liquid assets, K9 Finance drives innovation and strengthens Shibarium’s infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.k9finance.com.