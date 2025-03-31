m-FINANCE and CBCX Markets Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Liquidity Network

HONG KONG, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — m-FINANCE Limited (“m-FINANCE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of mF International Limited (Nasdaq: MFI) and a provider of forex and bullion trading solutions in Asia, today announced a new strategic partnership with CBCX Markets Limited (“CBCX”), a multi-asset liquidity provider. This partnership is expected to strengthen m-FINANCE’s liquidity network by granting brokerage clients deeper market access, improved execution, and advanced trading conditions.

The collaboration between m-FINANCE and CBCX is driven by a shared commitment to deliver cutting-edge liquidity solutions tailored for brokers. With CBCX’s institutional-level liquidity, brokers can enjoy enhanced market access with tighter spreads and deeper liquidity, for advanced trading conditions. m-FINANCE anticipates that this optimized execution will leverage deep liquidity pools to enhance efficiency, reducing slippage and minimizing costs for end clients.

With CBCX’s liquidity solutions (cbcx.com) and m-FINANCE’s infrastructure, m-FINANCE anticipates its broker clients will experience rapid execution with minimal latency, as it will provide its customers access to its proprietary feature that it believes will allow brokers to capture advantageous spread when hedging orders and maintaining full STP (straight-through processing, an automated electronic workflow that allows for a seamless processing of transactions) connectivity.

The partnership with CBCX is expected to enable brokers to offer institutional-level trading experiences to their clients, backed by deep liquidity, reduced trading costs, and cutting-edge infrastructure. This also marks another step in m-FINANCE’s ongoing commitment to delivering continuous innovation and world-class trading solutions to clients. With CBCX’s liquidity and m-FINANCE’s advanced trading technology, brokers may access to a more competitive, transparent, and efficient trading environment.

Mr. Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of m-Finance, commented, “We are proud to collaborate with CBCX to enhance our liquidity solutions. With over 20 years of experience in the forex and bullion markets, we understand the critical importance of market-leading liquidity in driving execution speed, pricing efficiency, and superior trading performance. We believe that CBCX has built a strong reputation for delivering institutional-level liquidity, and we look forward to working closely with their team to provide our clients with unique trading opportunities.”

Echoing this enthusiasm, Bilaal Adam, a Director of CBCX, reinforced CBCX’s commitment to delivering advanced liquidity solutions and pursuing market excellence:

“At CBCX Markets, we are dedicated to providing brokers, hedge funds and traders with deep liquidity, customized solutions, and ultra-low latency execution. We believe partnering with m-FINANCE will allow us to extend our expertise to a broader network of brokers, hedge funds, and institutional clients. By integrating m-FINANCE’s cutting-edge technology with CBCX Markets’s deep liquidity pools and customized liquidity offerings, we expect to create a more dynamic and flexible trading environment. Our tailored liquidity solutions enable brokers to benefit from tight spreads, reduced slippage, and a high-performance trading ecosystem. In the future, we look forward to working closely with m-FINANCE to continue driving innovation, transparency, and efficiency in global trading markets.”

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company’s principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Trader Pro, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform “Broker+” Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “views,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

