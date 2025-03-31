PENTA LASER Successfully Hosts New Product Launch in Japan

OKAYAMA, Japan, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 29, PENTA LASER held its new product launch event in Okayama, Japan. The ceremony kicked off with a welcome address by Mr. Matsunaga, Chairman of Daisho Precision Inc. Wu Rangda, President and Dean of the Research Institute of PENTA LASER Group, and Xu Xia, General Manager of the Group’s Automation Department, respectively unveiled the company’s latest thick-plate metal cutting and welding technology and laser automation production line technology. Professor Mr. Okamoto from Okayama University shared insights into the principles and development trends of laser processing technology, while Mr. Ishimaru Tsuyoshi, General Manager of Maxphotonics Japan Service Center, introduced the center’s operational status. Over 30 Japanese corporate executives and technical directors attended the event.



PENTA Laser Automation Line Schematic and On – site Customer Visit Photos

The launch took place at Daisho Precision Inc., a leading manufacturer of mechanical components equipped with multiple TRUMPF laser cutters and six PENTA LASER cutting machines. Earlier this year, the company installed a 12kW fully automated cutting production line designed by PENTA LASER, which has operated continuously for 24 hours a day for 2 months. Attendees visited the automated production line’s live demonstration with great interest and delivered high praise for its stable performance and significant efficiency improvements.

The automated production line integrates three PENTA LASER Bolt VII series high-speed cutting machines, an intelligent 3D material storage system, and fully automated loading/unloading, paired with the self-developed Penta-WCS Central Control System. This system enables seamless functions such as one-click automatic material storage, intelligent inventory management, automated loading/unloading, automatic nozzle replacement, and optical center calibration. It optimizes production scheduling, assigns tasks to machines, and completes operations autonomously without human intervention.

This market initiative has received highly positive feedback across Japan and Asia, marking a significant milestone in PENTA LASER’s global expansion strategy.