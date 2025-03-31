PXPay Plus and J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan Join Forces to Launch Industry-First Direct Fund Dividend Direct Deposit into E-Wallet Accounts

Endless Growth of Wealth: Reinvest Dividends into Micro-Investment Funds

TAIPEI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Digital Hen” is a fund investment service jointly launched by PXPay Plus and Fund swap, integrating payment and investment functions. It is designed for beginner investors and budget-conscious individuals, allowing them to invest while they spend. The service offers two investment options: “Spare Change Saving” and “Regular Saving.”



Chairman of J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan-Henry Tong & General Manager of PXPay Plus-Kennith Yu

Since its launch, it has achieved impressive results, gaining nearly 10,000 new users in Q4 2024 compared to Q3. On average, Digital Hen users have seen a return of approximately 10.9% (investment always carries risks; fund investments may gain or lose value; please read the prospectus carefully before subscribing). This service also makes it easier for beginner investors to build their wealth.

Following the launch of the “Digital Hen” service, PXPay Plus is once again expanding its footprint in financial innovation! Today (27th), PXPay Plus announced a partnership with J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan, a global leader in asset management, to launch a new service integrating e-wallet with asset management. This service allows users to flexibly utilize their fund dividend earnings, enhancing daily convenience and quality of life while achieving their ideal financial goals.

With this innovative service, investors can have their fund dividends deposited directly into their PXPay Plus account balance, which can then be used for daily expenses. Additionally, by participating in designated promotional campaigns, users can earn “PXPay Plus Points” (1 PXPay Plus Point = 1 TWD, which can be redeemed for purchases). Alternatively, they can leverage the “Digital Hen” service to allocate small amounts of change into investments, reducing financial risks through diversification.

This service not only makes wealth management easier but also enables smarter spending! It offers investors a more flexible and diverse approach to asset utilization, creating a new experience in both financial management and payments.

※ Investment involves risks. Fund investments may result in gains or losses. Please read the fund prospectus carefully before making any investment decisions.※

First Ever in the Industry: Fund Dividends Deposited Directly into E-Wallet Accounts

J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan has been deeply rooted in the local market for 40 years and was the first foreign asset management company in Taiwan to offer online fund trading. By providing a diverse range of financial products and services, it integrates quantitative data with qualitative expertise to ensure clients benefit from convenient financial solutions.

Henry Tong, Chairman of J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan, emphasized that “products” and “customers” are the two core values of the company. Recognizing the growing demand for fund dividends, J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan has partnered with PXPay Plus to launch an innovative service, “Dividend Deposit into PXPay Plus” This new financial solution integrates PXPay Plus as one of the fund dividend deposit channels, allowing dividends to be directly credited to PXPay Plus accounts. This enhances capital utilization efficiency and offers dividend fund investors an additional option to use their earnings for daily expenses.

General Manager of PXPay Plus, Kennith Yu, highlighted that J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan is a globally trusted investment partner that stays ahead of market trends. Through this collaboration, PXPay Plus aims to achieve three key objectives: First, to attract more new users. Secondly, increase users’ consuming power to raise the transaction volume, since they have deposited their fund dividends into PXPay Plus wallet. Last of all, foster more cross-industry cooperation, creating opportunities to develop a more diverse financial platform.

9 Funds Eligible for “Dividend Deposit to PXPay Plus” – Earn PXPay Plus Points with Qualifying Purchases!

To celebrate the launch of its new financial service, PXPay Plus is offering a special reward program for users. From April 1 to December 31, 2025, PXPay Plus members who are also users of the J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan DIRECT investment platform, who participate in the “Dividend Deposit to PXPay Plus” program and have at least one successful dividend deposit into a given month can earn 500 PXPay Plus Points by making a single purchase of NTD 500 or more using PXPay Plus in the following month.(This offer applies only to domestic J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan funds) Each user can receive a maximum of 500 PXPay Plus Points per month, up to 4,000 PXPay Plus Points throughout the campaign period.

For Example:

Scenario A:Hu-Li(The mascot of PXPay Plus) subscribes to a designated J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan fund before 4:00 PM on April 7, 2025, and links their PXPay Plus account to receive fund dividends. In April 2025, the fund dividends are successfully credited to their PXPay Plus account. On May 2, 2025, Hu-Li makes a single purchase of NTD 568 at RT-Mart using PXPay Plus and receives 500 PXPay Plus Points as a reward.

Scenario B- Pang-P(Mascot of PXPay Plus) previously subscribed to a designated J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan fund and updated their dividend deposit method to PXPay Plus before March 31, 2025. In April 2025, the fund dividends are successfully credited to their PXPay Plus account. On May 5, 2025, Pang-P makes a single purchase of NTD 888 at RT-Mart using PXPay Plus, Pang-P then receives 500 PXPay Plus Points as a reward. On the other hand, if users who do not receive fund dividends in April 2025 will not be eligible for the reward in May.)

Looking to the future, this collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between PXPay Plus and J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan. Both companies aim to develop more innovative financial services, making fintech solutions accessible across different social sectors while enhancing platform competitiveness and market influence. Furthermore, PXPay Plus and J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan will continue to offer diverse and customized financial management and payment services, helping users achieve long-term financial goals while creating a smarter, more convenient financial lifestyle.

【 Attachment 1 】

Promotion Period: 2025 April 1st to 2025 December 31st

Eligible Participants: This promotion is open to all PXPay Plus members who are also J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan DIRECT investment platform customers at the time of cashback calculation.

Promotion Details:

How to participate:

Log in to J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan DIRECT: PXPay Plus members must log in to the J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan DIRECT investment platform. Link the Fund Dividend to PXPay Plus account, set up the deposit of domestic fund dividends to the PXPay Plus wallet. After identity verification and successful linking, the PXPay Plus membership number will appear in the fund account information under “My Account” > “Withdrawal/Deposit Account” > “Dividend Deposit Bank/Account”. : When a J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan domestic fund reaches the distribution threshold for the current month, the dividend will be credited to the PXPay Plus wallet.

Only domestic J .P Morgan Asset Management T aiwan funds qualify for the dividend deposit to PXPay Plus accounts. If the fund is an international J. P Morgan Asset Management Taiw an fund, the dividend will be credited to the previously set bank account, and the user will not be eligible for this event. If a fund does not reach the distribution threshold for dividends in a given month, the dividend will not be credited to PXPay Plus, and the user will not be eligible for the event’s rewards. Please refer to the fund prospectus for the specific distribution threshold. You can view dividend deposit records in the PXPay Plus App under “My” > “Transaction Records”.

Boosting spending power:

Once the user qualifies for the event, they can earn 500 PXPay Plus Points by making a single purchase of NTD 500 or more in the following month. Eligible purchases can be made with your PXPay Plus balance account, linked bank account, or linked credit card, including payments for domestic and international purchases.

The 500 PXPay Plus Points promotion points will be awarded starting in May 2025. Each customer can receive the reward once per month, up to 8 times during the event period.. The final month for receiving rewards is December 2025. A total of 5,000,000 PXPay Plus Points will be distributed, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, until the total allocation is exhausted..

Example 1:

Your J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan domestic fund’s dividend is successfully credited to your PXPay Plus account in April (qualifying for the event). On May 3, 2025, you make a NTD 550 purchase with PXPay Plus wallet (meeting the NTD 500 minimum), and you will immediately receive 500 PXPay Plus Points. If you make another purchase on May 10, 2025, the reward will not be issued again in May as you are only eligible for one reward per month.

Example 2:

Your J.P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan domestic fund’s dividend is successfully credited to your PXPay Plus account in mid-April (qualifying for the event). If you make a purchase of NTD 600 on April 28, 2025, you will not receive the reward because the reward is applicable to purchases made in the month following the dividend deposit.The PXPay Plus Points will be issued by PXPay Plus Co., Ltd., and the event is concurrent with other PXPay Plus promotions.

This collaboration with J. P Morgan Asset Management Taiwan is limited to fund dividends being deposited into PXPay Plus. Users cannot use PXPay Plus to purchase J. P Morgan Asset Management Tai wan funds, nor can they use PXPay Plus to make fund subscriptions or redemptions. Fund subscriptions and redemptions must be made through the J .P Morgan Asset Management Taiw an DIRECT platform.

About PXPay Plus

PXPay Plus, an e-wallet brand founded and 100% fully owned by the PX Mart Group. In June of 2021, PXPay Plus obtained licenses and approval for operating electronic payment related business from the FSC (Financial Supervisory Commission) in Taiwan. Continuing the company culture of the PX Mart group, building a delightful company environment for everyone. With the launch of PXPay Plus, users can now enjoy enhanced wallet features, providing a seamless and secure payment experience.