Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis Grand Launch Set for March 29, 2025

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The wait is almost over! Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis, the Web3-enhanced version of the legendary MMORPG Ragnarok Online, is officially launching its Grand Launch on March 29, 2025, at 14:00 UTC+7. Developed in partnership between GRAVITY, MAXION, SKY MAVIS, and ZENTRY, this highly anticipated release promises to blend classic Ragnarok nostalgia with blockchain technology, offering players true digital ownership of in-game assets.



Ragnarok Landverse Genesis Grand Launch

A New Era of Ragnarok Begins

Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis aims to bring the beloved world of Ragnarok Online into the Web3 ecosystem, providing players with exciting opportunities to earn, trade, and collect valuable in-game assets through blockchain integration. This launch represents a major milestone in decentralized gaming, where players can fully engage in a Play-to-Earn (P2E) system while enjoying the familiar mechanics of the classic MMORPG.

Core Features of Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis

With the Grand Launch, players can expect a host of exciting features that enhance both the traditional gameplay experience and the Web3 ecosystem:

1. Episode 4.0 & Classic Ragnarok Experience

Players will enter the Episode 4.0 timeline (class 2-1), featuring an immersive MMORPG world filled with nostalgic locations, classic monsters, and original game mechanics.

Enhanced graphics and gameplay mechanics ensure a smoother and more dynamic experience while retaining the spirit of the original Ragnarok Online.

2. Web3 & Blockchain Integration

Players can buy, sell, and trade in-game assets with real-world value through a secure blockchain-powered marketplace.

A decentralized economy ensures fair transactions and ownership of items, pets, and more.

The transition to the RONIN blockchain provides enhanced scalability, lower transaction fees, and increased security for all players.

3. Automated System Mode – Play While AFK!

Stay productive even when away! The Automated System Mode allows characters to battle, farm, and collect loot without constant player input.

Ideal for casual and hardcore players alike, ensuring that progress continues even when you’re offline.

4. War of Emperium – Epic Guild Battles

Engage in Guild vs. Guild (GvG) warfare, where powerful guilds fight for control over castles. With an enormous prize pool of $300,000 through the championship or in the name of ROLC2025.

Winning guilds claim strategic locations as headquarters, gaining prestige and in-game benefits throughout the year.

5. Exclusive Events and Rewards

The Genesis Airdrop Quest is running until May 31, 2025 , allowing early adopters to earn exclusive rewards, leaderboard points, and Web3-linked bonuses.

Special in-game launch events will provide players with limited-time gear, collectibles, and currency boosts to jumpstart their journey.

Pre-Launch Preparations – How to Join the Adventure

With Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis entering its OBT phase, players can prepare by taking the following steps:

Sign Up for the Grand Launch: Visit the official website at https://rolg.maxion.gg/ to register for an account. Stay Updated: Follow the official social media channels for real-time updates and announcements:

○ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROLGenesis

○ Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/ROL_Genesis

○ Discord: https://discord.com/invite/rolgenesis Prepare Your Wallet: Since Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis features blockchain elements, players should set up a RONIN wallet to store and trade digital assets securely.

Join the Adventure – The Next Chapter Awaits!

Don’t miss out on the Grand Launch of Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis! Whether you’re a veteran Ragnarok Online player or a newcomer looking for an innovative MMORPG experience, this is your chance to be part of a groundbreaking adventure.