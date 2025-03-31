Reaffirming Leadership: Medit’s Strong Presence at IDS 2025

COLOGNE, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, made a significant impact at International Dental (IDS) 2025 by unveiling its latest innovations in intraoral scanning and comprehensive digital workflows. Alongside new product and solution launches, Medit engaged attendees with interactive events and expert-led lectures, further solidifying its role as an industry innovator.



Medit at International Dental (IDS) 2025

New Product Launches at IDS 2025

Medit i 900 classic: The latest addition to Medit’s intraoral scanner i 900 Family lineup, offering high-speed performance and superior image quality.

Medit SmartX: A next-generation scanning solution designed to streamline the All-on-X workflow with enhanced accuracy and ease of use.

Introducing Medit’s Advanced Digital Solutions

Chairside Solution: From scanning to creating restorations, Medit’s chairside solution introduces a seamless workflow for in-office restoration. It optimizes efficiency for same-day dentistry.

Orthodontic Solution: A complete digital workflow tailored for orthodontic professionals, enhancing treatment planning and patient communication.

Implant Solution (Medit SmartX): A dedicated All-on-X workflow solution designed to simplify full-arch restorations.

AI Diagnostics & Consultations: Powered by Medit’s latest partnership with Pearl, this integration brings AI-driven diagnostic tools and patient consultation capabilities to the Medit Link platform.



Engaging Events & Expert Lectures at Medit’s booth of International Dental (IDS) 2025

Medit’s Scanning Game event drew significant attention, allowing attendees to experience Medit’s fast and intuitive scanning technology in an interactive challenge. Additionally, 11 experts in digital dentistry hosted daily Power Lectures, sharing their expertise and real-world applications of Medit’s software. These sessions provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of digital dentistry, further enhancing the IDS experience for visitors.

“Medit’s mission has always been to simplify digital dentistry while delivering powerful, user-friendly solutions. Moreover, the enthusiastic participation and the joy our visitors shared with us were a great source of motivation for everyone at Medit,” said Han Ryu, CEO of Medit.



Medit’s presence at IDS 2025 reaffirmed its position as a leader in digital dentistry, driving the industry forward with intelligent, accessible, and cutting-edge solutions.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented, state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since its inception in 2000, Medit has representatives in the Americas and Europe and a global network of distributors in over 100 countries.

