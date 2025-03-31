BANGKOK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — S Spine Hospital, a specialist in spine, has unveiled “THE SPINE T-SHIRT,” a health communication initiative designed to transform how people perceive and understand spinal health issues.



S Spine Hospital Launches T-Shirt to Raise Awareness About Back Pain

The hospital was established as Thailand’s first specialized spine hospital in 2017. With experience treating over 100,000 patients, both Thai and international, the medical team has discovered that traditional treatments such as massage, acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments, and medication cannot truly resolve back pain issues.

“THE SPINE T-SHIRT” emerges from a concept aimed at communicating health problems in an innovative way. The shirt features designs that simulate spinal injuries resulting from everyday behaviors, including prolonged smartphone use, sitting in the same position for hours while working, or incorrect motorcycle riding posture.

The primary goal of this campaign is to raise awareness and encourage people to take their spinal health seriously, rather than waiting until injuries occur before seeking treatment. “We want to change society’s mindset, showing that caring for spinal health isn’t difficult if we start being aware and attentive today,” says Dr. Dittapong Boonampol, Spine Specialist Surgeon and Executive of S-Spine Hospital, the first specialized spine hospital in Thailand.

“THE SPINE T-SHIRT” innovation is not just a garment, but a powerful communication tool that transforms medical information into a tangible and easily understandable experience.

S Spine Hospital hopes this innovation will be the starting point for everyone to pay more attention to their spinal health, leading to better quality of life without pain.