Samsung SDI Begins Production of 46-Series Cylindrical Batteries and Initial Supply for U.S. Customer

Larger-size cylindrical batteries produced for use in micro mobility and to be expanded for electric vehicles

Product portfolio diversified with 46-series addition, enabling the company to take market leadership

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung SDI today announced the company has embarked on production of 46-series cylindrical batteries with a diameter of 46 millimeters, known as the next generation of cylindrical batteries.



Samsung SDI employees pose for a commemorative photo at the first shipment ceremony of 46-series battery modules at the Vietnam subsidiary on March 28.

Samsung SDI has become the first Korean battery maker to start supplying 46-series batteries for overseas customers and plans to expand its customer base with this announcement.

The company said it recently commemorated the first shipment of 4695 battery modules at its Vietnam subsidiary.

4695 batteries, mearsuring 46 millimeters in diameter and 95 millimeters in height, are produced at Samsung SDI’s plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province of South Korea, and assembled into modules at the Vietnam subsidiary. The modules will be initially supplied for an American customer for use in micro mobility applications.

Samsung SDI highlights the company has begun production of the next-generation products more than a year earlier than planned, owing to its differentiated manufacturing competitiveness, technological edge and quality management.

Samsung SDI’s 46-series batteries feature high-nickel NCA (Nickel, Cobalt and Aluminum) cathode and proprietary SCN (Silicon Carbon Nanocomposite) anode.

With the cutting-edge chemistry, the company has heightened both energy density and lifespan of the cylindrical products, while preventing the batteries from swelling as part of strengthening safety.

Samsung SDI has also adopted a tabless design for the 46-series, where the electrodes are connected directly to the current collectors without the need for traditional tabs. This has improved the current flow path and reduced internal resistance by 90 percent, providing higher outage.

In addition, 46-series batteries are about six times larger in energy capacity than predecessor 21700 batteries with a diameter of 21 millimeters and a height of 79 millimeters, enabling customers to use fewer cells for the same capacity.

Samsung SDI unveiled its 46-series lineup, consisting of four sizes (4680, 4695, 46100 and 46120) at InterBattery 2025, the largest trade show held in Korea, earlier this month. It has announced the company will commence mass production within the first quarter of this year.

The company is currently in talks with major electric vehicle manufacturers for supplies of 46-series batteries. With the start of the 4695 production, the company expects to supply for EV makers in the near future.

According to market researcher SNE Research, the global market for 46-series cylindrical batteries is forecast to grow from 155GWh this year to 650GWh in 2030 by an annual growth rate of 33 percent.

“With the initial supply of 46-series batteries, the company has diversified its product portfolio,” an official at Samsung SDI said. “The company will continue efforts to take the lead in the 46-series market with differentiated manufacturing technology and quality.”

