SMARTIES™ 2025: Celebration of Marketing Excellence – Now Open for Submissions

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Global proudly announces the opening of entries for the 2025 SMARTIES™ Awards, the premier marketing awards program that honors trailblazing brands, agencies, and marketers driving innovation and business impact.

As the marketing landscape evolves with advancements, SMARTIES™ continues to recognize transformative campaigns that redefine industry standards. This year, the competition aims to highlight the power of data-driven creativity, emerging technologies, and consumer engagement strategies that are shaping the future of marketing.



SMARTIES 2025 Call For Entries

SMARTIES™ 2025 Categories

The program offers multiple entry levels to recognize excellence at various scales:

“As marketing evolves on a global scale, APAC continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of innovation and impact. SMARTIES™ serves as the ultimate benchmark, recognizing campaigns that not only deliver exceptional business results but also redefine industry standards,” says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. “In 2025, we are placing a strong focus on AI-driven marketing, data personalization, and omnichannel strategies, highlighting the transformative power of these approaches across APAC and the world.

Beyond the Trophy: Industry Recognition & Global Rankings

Winning a SMARTIES™ Award provides more than just prestige. Awarded campaigns will be featured in WARC 100’s global rankings, RECMA’s media agency scoring, and MMA’s SMARTIES Business Impact Index, reinforcing their influence in the industry.

Showcase Your Marketing Excellence

Submit to SMARTIES™ Awards 2025 Today!

Key Details for 2025 SMARTIES™ Entries

On-time Submission Deadline : July 3rd, 2025

: Awards & Honors : Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include Advertiser of the Year, Agency of the Year, Publisher/Media Company of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, and Best in Show .

: Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include . Judging Panel: Senior brand marketers and industry leaders will evaluate campaigns based on innovation, creativity, and measurable impact.

Marketers, agencies, and brands are encouraged to submit their best work and gain industry-wide recognition.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today’s dynamic landscape.