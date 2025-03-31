SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025: Honoring Marketing Innovation & Excellence – Now Accepting Entries

MANILA, Philippines, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Global APAC officially launches SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025, the nation’s leading marketing awards program dedicated to recognizing brands, agencies, and marketers that push the boundaries of creativity and drive business impact.

With the marketing landscape constantly evolving, SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025 highlights groundbreaking campaigns that effectively harness innovation, consumer insights, and strategic execution to engage audiences and deliver measurable success.



SMARTIES 2025 Call For Entries

SMARTIES™ 2025 Award Categories

This year’s competition provides multiple entry points for recognition at different levels:

Regional SMARTIES™ APAC Awards – Honoring the top marketing talent and innovations across Asia Pacific .

– Honoring the top marketing talent and innovations across . National SMARTIES™ Awards – Spotlighting the best campaigns in the Philippines .

“The Philippines is a rapidly growing digital economy where brands must continuously innovate to stay relevant. SMARTIES™ Philippines is here to recognize marketing efforts that not only drive real business growth but also inspire the industry with new benchmarks for success,” says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. “In 2025, we are especially looking for campaigns that harness AI, hyper-personalization, and omnichannel strategies to enhance customer experiences and brand engagement.”

More Than an Award: Industry-Wide Recognition

Winning a SMARTIES™ Philippines Award provides global exposure and credibility, with winning campaigns featured in:

WARC 100’s ranking of the world’s most awarded marketing campaigns



RECMA’s international media agency scoring



MMA’s SMARTIES Business Impact Index, showcasing top-performing brands and agencies

Be Part of SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025 – Submit Your Entry Today!



Key Details for SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025

Deadline for Submissions: July 3rd, 2025

Awards & Distinctions: Gold, Silver, and Bronze honors will be awarded in each category, with top recognitions including Advertiser of the Year, Agency of the Year, Publisher/Media Company of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, and Best in Show.

Judging Criteria: A panel of senior brand marketers and industry experts will assess entries based on creativity, innovation, and tangible business impact.

Companies, agencies, and marketing professionals across the Philippines are encouraged to showcase their most successful and innovative campaigns.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today’s dynamic landscape.