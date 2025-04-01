100 Pokemon Welcoming Guests in MIMARU’s Renewed Pokemon Room — Expanding to 10 Locations Across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka Starting July 1

TOKYO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., which operates Apartment Hotel MIMARU, offering spacious rooms with kitchens for families and friends, announced the reopening of its popular “Pokemon Room” on July 1, 2025. With the relaunch, the number of participating locations will expand to 10 across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. Reservations for the new Pokemon Room begin on April 21, 2025.
Images1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503276406/_prw_PI8fl_qPcFiAyr.png
MIMARU Pokemon Room Special Website:
https://mimaruhotels.com/news/stay-pokemonroom/
(Please note: Current content is from before the renewal; updates are available after April 21.)
Experience Pokemon in a Unique Stay
The Pokemon Room is a dream destination for fans of all ages. Featuring a life-sized Snorlax plush on the bed and vibrant Pokemon-themed walls, the room creates an immersive atmosphere. Exclusive kitchenware, including Poke Ball-designed plates and mugs, enhances the experience. The upcoming relaunch introduces a reimagined design, bringing the excitement of the Pokemon world even closer.
In the new Pokemon Room, over 100 Pokemon appear throughout the room. Water-type Pokemon adorn the bathroom while food-loving Pokemon brighten the kitchen. Guests are invited to enjoy playful interactions, relax, cook, and create unforgettable memories surrounded by their favorite Pokemon.
Images2:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503276406/_prw_PI12fl_vhXgVtPY.png
*Image is a conceptual rendering.
Key Dates
Reservation Start: April 21, 2025
Room Reopening: July 1, 2025
Depending on the location, some current Pokemon Room accommodations will be temporarily unavailable due to renovation.
MIMARU Original Pokemon Room Goods
This lineup is designed for the whole family with a dash of Japan. It includes a laundry bag, drawstring bag, small purse, and stickers, with one set provided per family per reservation. Stylish for adults and playful for children, these items feature five hidden Pokemon, offering a delightful keepsake to bring cherished memories home.
Images3:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503276406/_prw_PI3fl_ekl08weX.jpg
A Taste of Pokemon Fun
Each Pokemon Room is equipped with a kitchen, providing the perfect opportunity to celebrate special moments with family and friends. The Poke Ball-themed tableware, including plates and mugs, makes every meal feel festive. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Pokemon-themed recipe set, available only in MIMARU’s Pokemon Room, for a fun cooking experience together. It’s a fun way to bond, turning mealtime into a memorable family activity and creating lasting memories on their journey.
Images4:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503276406/_prw_PI11fl_5H3V272Z.png
MIMARU Locations with Pokemon Rooms
– Tokyo
MIMARU Tokyo Ueno East
MIMARU Tokyo Hatchobori
MIMARU Tokyo Ginza EAST
MIMARU Tokyo Kinshicho (New)
MIMARU Tokyo Ikebukuro (New)
– Kyoto
MIMARU Kyoto Shinmachi Sanjo
MIMARU Kyoto Kawaramachi Gojo
MIMARU Kyoto Nishinotoin Takatsuji
MIMARU Kyoto Station
– Osaka
MIMARU Osaka Namba North
For more location details, visit the MIMARU website: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/
(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
Click here to learn more about MIMARU sustainability initiatives:
https://mimaruhotels.com/en/sustainability/
For each picture, please visit the link below:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202503276406?p=images