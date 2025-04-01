9GAG Founder Completes Acquisition of Controlling Stake in Howking Tech (2440.HK), Proposing Rename to “MemeStrategy,” Set to Become Asia’s First Publicly Listed Virtual Asset Ecosystem Venture

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ray Chan, co-founder of the internationally acclaimed meme platform 9GAG, has officially completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Howking Technology International Holdings Limited (“Howking Technology”; Stock Code: 2440) and announced plans to rename the company as MemeStrategy Inc. (“MemeStrategy”), which captures the company’s latest business outlook and strategic ambitions. It underscores the company’s positioning as Asia’s first publicly listed virtual asset ecosystem venture. The proposed name change is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

MemeStrategy has also officially announced the latest appointments to its Board of Directors. Ray Chan has assumed the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, leading the company’s strategic development and business operations. As co-founder of 9GAG, Chan successfully built the platform into a globally recognized brand with over 200 million users worldwide[1], backed by investments from top-tier accelerator Y Combinator and other prominent venture capital firms. With a vast international user base, 9GAG is a prime example of a Hong Kong-based tech company achieving global success.

In addition, several key members from 9GAG and Memeland have joined the Board as Executive Directors, driving MemeStrategy’s strategic focus on three key growth pillars: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Culture.

Strategic Integration of Virtual Assets and Web3 Ecosystem

MemeStrategy plans to incorporate Bitcoin and other high-potential virtual assets into the company’s asset allocation to achieve long-term value growth. Leveraging its extensive experience in social media and the Web3 space, the team will selectively invest in innovative Web3 and AI projects. By integrating 9GAG’s vast global community resources with over 200 million users worldwide, the company aims to accelerate growth and foster business diversification and sustainable development. Key focus areas include “Creator Economy 4.0″—combining Web3 technology to empower creators to monetize and enhance their intellectual property (IP) value; “Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network” (DePin)—merging Howking Technology’s expertise in the Internet of Things (IoT) to explore the application potential of next-generation decentralized infrastructure.

Seizing Web3 Opportunities to Establish Hong Kong as an International Virtual Asset Hub

Ray Chan, Chairman and CEO of MemeStrategy, stated: “Our team is rooted in Hong Kong with a global vision and extensive experience in the social media sector. We have actively participated and invested in multiple Web3 and virtual asset projects, witnessing firsthand the immense potential of this field. In recent years, Hong Kong and governments worldwide have been actively advancing Web3 policies and regulatory frameworks. Now is the optimal time to leverage the transparent operating model of public companies to improve market awareness and confidence in Web3 while creating long-term value for shareholders. We aim to build the bridge between the new economy and traditional finance, supporting Hong Kong’s development as an international virtual asset hub.”

Appointment of Top-Tier Independent Directors to Strengthen Governance

To further strengthen corporate governance and professional guidance, MemeStrategy has appointed three industry leaders as Independent Non-Executive Directors: Sandy Peng, Co-founder of Scroll, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that leverages zero-knowledge rollups; Wesley Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY, the global lifestyle brand blending technology, design, and culture; and Victor Siu, a seasoned financial expert and CEO of GCA Professional Services Group, who brings over 18 years of professional experience in investment banking and valuation.

Unique Advantage in Seamless Integration of Web2 and Web3

The MemeStrategy team stands out as one of the few with dual expertise in operating both Web2 social media and Web3 virtual assets. The team members possess extensive experience in product development and investment, and a track record of success in many notable projects, including token projects featured on Binance Launchpool by Binance, the global leading virtual asset exchange.

Working strategically with 9GAG and partners, MemeStrategy will leverage its massive, diverse, and globally distributed community spanning diverse age groups and regions to provide robust marketing and growth momentum for ecosystem projects and partners. This unparalleled synergy will further grow and unlock the long-term value of the projects involved.

[1] 9GAG has a global audience of 200 million across various social media channels, including 9GAG Instagram (56 million), Facebook (40 million), X (16 million), Threads (6.5 million), Pinterest (3.9 million), TikTok (2.8 million), and WhatsApp (1.8 million).

About MemeStrategy

MemeStrategy (Stock Code: 2440) is Asia’s first publicly listed virtual asset ecosystem venture, managed by the team behind 9GAG, a globally acclaimed meme platform with over 200 million users. Leveraging its Web2 and Web3 expertise, MemeStrategy adopts a people-first approach to strategically invest in three key growth pillars: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Culture, aiming to build the bridge between the new economy with traditional finance.

MemeStrategy allocates resources strategically to Bitcoin and other high-potential virtual assets. Backed by strong community resources and a cross-disciplinary professional team, MemeStrategy is committed to driving the adoption and application of AI and blockchain technologies, creating long-term growth value for investors.