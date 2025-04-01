SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fosus successfully hosted the Asia Pacific Supply Chain Sustainability Summit (APSCS) 2025 at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay in Singapore, on March 19-20. This two-day premier event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainability experts from sectors including FMCG, electronics, fashion & textiles, chemicals, healthcare, and digital solutions. The summit provided a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and innovative strategies to transform supply chains in today’s rapidly evolving global landscape.



Hosted by Fosus, the Asia Pacific Supply Chain Sustainability Summit 2025 (March 19-20, Singapore) advances eco-driven innovations in global supply chains.

The event was made possible through the invaluable support of key sponsors Asuene APAC, Benchmark Gensuite, LRQA, and SGS, alongside strategic partners GoNetZero and ChangeMakr. These organizations played a crucial role in advancing sustainability in global supply chains and shaping the discussions at the summit.

Key Themes & Focus Areas

Geopolitical Shifts and Supply Chain Transformation

Climate Leadership, Water Stewardship, and Circular Economy

Leveraging Technology for Sustainable Procurement and Supplier Development

Reducing Transportation Emissions and Addressing Scope 3 Challenges

Decarbonizing Manufacturing and Achieving Resource Efficiency

Sustainable Packaging, Biopolymers, and Renewable Materials

Supplier Diversity, Inclusive Growth, and ESG Impacts

Building Effective Carbon Reduction Partnerships

Day 1 Highlights (19 March 2025)

The summit opened with remarks from Chairman Steve Young, an ESG Trainer who has worked with organizations such as BCG and the Big 4, focused on how the rapidly changing global system is reshaping supply chains.

Esteemed speakers such as Zijian Khor (ESG Public Leader) discussed the geopolitical impacts on supply chains, while Shailesh Upadhyay (Haleon) presented on green supplier ecosystems. Jose Ordonez (CDP) shared insights on driving transparency through data, and Anurag Priyadarshi (ex-Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages) explored the intersection of climate and water stewardship. Shu Setogawa (Asuene APAC) demonstrated how AI-enabled sustainability reporting and product carbon footprints drive collaborative action.

Panel discussions delved into global trends in sustainable supply chains and innovation strategies tailored to the Asia Pacific region, with contributions from thought leaders at WWF Singapore, Colgate-Palmolive, LRQA, and DBS.

The afternoon sessions highlighted key sustainability pathways, including circular manufacturing models from Dell’s Bobby Raother, ethical apparel sourcing from MAS Intimates’ Sameera and Benchmark Gensuite’s Jason Yang presented AI-powered solutions for supply chain risk management and ESG compliance, helping enterprises mitigate global supplier risks. Nilesh Shah, Site Head from Reckitt Benckiser shared the Manufacturing sustainability best practices as examples for industry wide implementation. The day concluded with lively panel discussions on aligning procurement with sustainability for global impact.

Day 2 Highlights (20 March 2025)

Dr. Riza Suarga opened the second day with a focus on carbon trading and its role in combating climate change, featuring insights from the Indonesia Carbon Trade Association.

Industry leaders, including former P&G executive Omer Awan, outlined multimodal logistics optimization strategies aimed at reducing transport emissions, emphasizing the potential of route digitization and strategic carrier partnerships in the FMCG sector. Bhavana Gupta from SGS redefined supply chain assurance through the “Compliance-Verification-Innovation” triad, while Pierre Vignaud from Country Foods shared insights on balancing sustainability and cost savings through innovative packaging.

Panel discussions focused on circular economy approaches, resource efficiency, and sustainability transformation in logistics, with experts from DUYTAN Recycling, 3M, and other organizations offered strategies to promote circularity and accelerate carbon reduction.

Afternoon sessions featured Braskem’s Tim Wagler and DP World’s Vineet Mahajan, who outlined strategies for biopolymer adoption and logistics transformation, followed by a fireside chat on the importance of supplier diversity with Standard Chartered. The summit concluded with Schneider Electric and other experts sharing insights on building carbon reduction partnerships, culminating in Asahi Group’s sharing of global sustainable best practices.

Fosus extends its gratitude to all sponsors, speakers, and participants for their valuable contributions and looks forward to continued engagement in building a greener, more resilient supply chain in Asia Pacific. We look forward to welcoming you in Shanghai for our next event!

Contact

Email: info@fosusglobal.com