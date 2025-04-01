Bossjob Deepens Campus Recruitment Efforts to Fast-Track Careers for Singaporean Students

MANILA, Philippines, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, the hotel, restaurant, and service industries in Singapore have faced increasing challenges in recruiting blue-collar workers. These challenges stem from the interplay of economic, social, and structural factors, with the gap between wages and the cost of living emerging as a significant issue between employers and jobseekers.

To tackle the recruitment difficulties within Singapore’s hotel and restaurant service industries and address the limited job-seeking channels for students, the global leading job platform Bossjob has continued to advance its campus recruitment strategy. In the first quarter of 2025, Bossjob successfully implemented a series of campus recruitment events utilizing an innovative “online + offline” hybrid recruitment approach. This included the use of WhatsApp group communities to attract active student participation, which not only increased the number of registered users and engagement on the platform but also provided new job-seeking pathways for many college students.

By enhancing interaction and precise outreach, Bossjob recently carried out recruitment activities at Republic Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic, launching an attractive incentive system that significantly boosted student engagement. In this scheme, new users receive an instant cash reward of SGD 5 upon registration via PayNow; additionally, students who successfully gain employment through the platform have the chance to win an extra job-seeking bonus of up to SGD 1,500. Bossjob also provides exclusive services for students, establishing WhatsApp job-seeking communities where job postings and incentives are promoted, resulting in a near 100% message read rate and noticeable improvements in student engagement.



Bossjob App

“The WhatsApp job-seeking community is very convenient. Not only did I get the registration bonus, but I also found a well-paying part-time restaurant job within three days,” shared Chen, a second-year student from Temasek Polytechnic.

Commenting on effectively connecting student and employer needs, Bernie Goh, Growth Marketing Manager at Bossjob Singapore, stated: “We have noticed that polytechnic students show great interest in part-time and internship opportunities, particularly in the F&B, retail, and service sectors. Based on this observation, Bossjob has optimized its job posting strategy and actively collaborates with employers such as LIHO Tea and Sukiya Japanese Restaurant to provide flexible, competitively compensated roles for students.”

According to Goh, Bossjob plans to expand this successful model to more institutions in the second quarter, including Nanyang Polytechnic and ITE, while offering customized services to students from various fields of study. The platform will also continue to work with renowned F&B companies to expand high-quality job resources, providing more valuable career development opportunities for students and helping employers find the right talent.

“Our goal is not only to help students find jobs but also to build a bridge for their career development,” Goh further emphasized. “In the future, we will introduce more career training resources to support the growth of young talents in Singapore.”

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Bossjob is a global AI-driven recruitment platform that has been launched in 13 countries worldwide. To date, the platform has attracted over 4.5 million registered job seekers, with more than 55,000 employers hiring from its extensive database. By leveraging advanced AI technology, Bossjob provides end-to-end services from job creation to automatically matching the most suitable candidates to employers.