Cambodia Airways Successfully Launched Phnom Penh – Hong Kong Non-stop Flight

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 1st April, 2025, the inaugural flight ceremony of Cambodia Airways’ Phnom Penh – Hong Kong service was successfully held at Hong Kong International Airport. The event was graced by the presence of several notable guests, including Mr. Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Legislative Council Member (Tourism) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Johnny So, Honorary Treasurer & Director of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, Mr. Chapman Fong, Deputy Director of Corporate Development of Airport Authority Hong Kong, Mr. Gary Zhan, Chairman of SATS HK Limited, Mr. Jesse Fang, CEO of SATS HK Limited, and other heads of relevant government departments and enterprises. Mr. Edison Duan, BOD&CEO of Cambodia Airways, led a delegation to join the guests in celebrating the inauguration of the new route.

Phnom Penh – Hong Kong is Cambodia Airways’ fourth non-stop flight to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area after Phnom Penh – Macau, Phnom Penh – Shenzhen and Phnom Penh – Guangzhou. Cambodia Airways’ network now fully covers the four central cities of the region.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is one of China’s most economically active regions and a major export hub for China. As a world-renowned international metropolis and aviation hub, Hong Kong plays an important role in the region. Meanwhile, Cambodia is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN region and an important node of the Belt and Road Initiative. In recent years, it has become an attractive destination for Chinese investment abroad.

As the only full-service airline in Cambodia, offering high-quality business class service with unique Khmer characteristics, the airline’s new Phnom Penh – Hong Kong route will not only provide more convenience for business travelers between the two places but also facilitate exchanges, deepen industrial cooperation, and promote the vitality of economic and trade development of the two places. Hong Kong tourists will also have a better travel option to Cambodia, where they can explore Khmer customs and culture and visit the country’s historical sites.

In a warm display of hospitality, Cambodia Airways, together with SATS HK Limited and Megacap Aviation Service Limited, welcomed the flight crew of the KR507 Phnom Penh to Hong Kong flight with flowers to celebrate their smooth landing. Passengers boarding the return flight from Hong Kong to Phnom Penh were also presented with souvenir gifts, along with heartfelt wishes for a wonderful trip ahead. At 2pm Cambodia time, a sense of excitement filled the air as Cambodia Airways’ inaugural flight KR508 from Hong Kong touched down at Phnom Penh International Airport. In a warm gesture of welcome, airport staff greeted the first group of travelers arriving on the flight with beautiful Khmer jasmine garlands. They also presented beautiful flowers to the flight crew to celebrate the success of the inaugural flight.

