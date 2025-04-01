Capella Taipei Partners with Aiello to Revolutionize Hospitality with AI Voice Technology

Indulging in a Data-Driven Evolution of Guest Experiences

TAIPEI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The leading AI solutions brand Aiello has partnered with Capella Taipei, under the acclaimed Capella Hotels and Resorts brand, to celebrate the grand opening of its first property in Taiwan. Each of the 86 guest rooms and suites at Capella Taipei is now equipped with the Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA), offering an unparalleled guest experience powered by cutting-edge AI technology. This collaboration not only underscores Capella Taipei’s innovative vision in smart hospitality but also reinforces Aiello’s leadership in the luxury hospitality market, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in elevating guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.



Aiello announces full implementation of Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) in 86 guest rooms and suites at Capella Taipei

Capella Taipei is redefining luxury hospitality with a visionary approach to digital innovation. Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) offers 24/7 concierge services, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a luxurious and comfortable stay. Debuting in an elegant smoked walnut finish, AVA blends naturally into the room’s refined aesthetic, while digital instruction cards replace traditional paper, reinforcing Capella Taipei’s commitment to sustainability.

Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) enhances guest experience with intuitive voice-activated features. Guests can effortlessly adjust lighting, control the television, and access personalized recommendations to explore Taipei’s rich cultural and natural attractions. Integrated with the hotel’s Property Management System (PMS) and Task Management System (TMS), AVA optimizes hotel operations by automating guest requests, ensuring an exceptional, intelligent, and sustainable stay.

“Aiello Voice Assistant’s multilingual capabilities and round-the-clock service provide guests with an instant, personalized experience, perfectly aligning with the core value of Capella Hotels and Resorts,” said Dennis Laubenstein, General Manager of Capella Taipei. He added, “This enables our team to focus on providing unparalleled service and fostering unforgettable moments for our guests.”

As labor shortages challenge the hospitality industry, digital transformation and AI-driven solutions have become a key trend. Aiello developed AielloOne, an all-in-one SaaS management platform leveraging advanced AI and data-driven insights to optimize hotel operations and drive revenue growth. Building on the success of the Aiello Voice Assistant, Aiello recently introduced Aiello GuestWeb, a multilingual AI-powered digital concierge available as a mobile-friendly web portal. Supporting 58 languages, it allows travelers to instantly access hotel information, request services, and explore personalized recommendations. By reducing call volume by up to 60% and increasing ancillary revenue from room service orders, Aiello GuestWeb makes digital transformation more accessible than ever. Meanwhile, Aiello Voice Translator (AVT) provides real-time translation in 75 languages, enabling front desk staff to communicate effortlessly with international guests. By breaking language barriers, AVT enhances both service efficiency and the overall guest experience.

Aiello CEO and Co-founder Vic Shen remarked, “We’ve developed a tailored AI-driven data solution for hotels, empowering operational teams with precise insights into guest behavior and preferences. This enables them to refine strategies and boost revenue growth.” He emphasized that through AielloOne, hotels can seamlessly integrate key touchpoints across the entire guest journey—from pre-arrival planning to post-checkout experiences. “We are paving the way for a more efficient and competitive future in the hospitality industry,” Shen said. The collaboration with Capella Taipei further strengthens Aiello’s presence in the high-end hospitality sector. Aiello aims to expand its global footprint and lead innovations in intelligent hospitality solutions worldwide.

About Aiello

Aiello is a leading AI solutions brand renowned for its AielloOne platform—an all-in-one SaaS management solution tailored for the hospitality industry. AielloOne covers key touchpoints throughout the entire guest journey, from pre-arrival planning to post-checkout experiences, empowering hoteliers to boost operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams. The flagship product, Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA), has received numerous accolades. Since 2019, AVA has been deployed in over 210 hotels, covering 20,000 rooms, and has handled over 14 million inquiries from 2.5 million users in Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean, and English. By leveraging AI technology, Aiello is driving digital transformation in hospitality, creating a more efficient and competitive future for hoteliers worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://aiello.ai/.

About Capella Taipei

Capella Taipei is a transcendent blend of contemporary elegance with timeless sophistication in the heart of Taiwan’s dynamic capital. Nestled in the vibrant Songshan district, Capella Taipei fuses tradition with a modern-day narrative of the city, capturing André Fu’s personal interpretation of a “modern mansion” concept. 86 exquisitely crafted rooms and suites offer sweeping views of the city skyline, highlighting the Taipei 101 landmark and surrounding mountains, while culinary excellence abounds with five dining venues and a tri-level destination bar complex. The Glasshouse. Capella Wellness offers bespoke treatments for those seeking rejuvenation, and the signature Living Room, where Capella Culturists curate personalized experiences, rounds out this urban retreat— a haven designed to indulge and inspire.

