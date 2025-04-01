Creativity 2030 – 4th International Forum Successfully Held in Beijing

A news report from CRI Online:

BEIJING, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Creativity 2030 – 4th International Forum was successfully held in Beijing, focusing on cultural diversity and sustainable development. The event was hosted by the International Centre for Creativity and Sustainable Development (ICCSD) under the auspices of UNESCO, under the supervision of the Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission and the Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park.

Around 150 representatives from 10 countries including Austria, France and Germany attended the forum. Key speakers included Shahbaz Khan, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, and Ge Siying, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO. The forum marked the 20th anniversary of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of Cultural Diversity of UNESCO, featuring discussions on digitalization and cultural preservation.

A major highlight was the focus on the integration of culture and technologies in the science fiction industry, with Beijing’s growing sci-fi sector generating an annual revenue of CNY 48 billion. Experts from institutions such as Ars Electronica Linz, the Beijing Film Academy, and Tsinghua University explored the roles of digital innovation, AI, and metaverse in cultural storytelling.

During the forum, 20 exemplary cases of digital technologies supporting cultural diversity were released, with discussions held on cultural and technological projects leveraging industrial heritage. The forum is viewed as successful in facilitating international cooperation.