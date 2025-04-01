Dogness Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

DONGGUAN, China and PLANO, Texas, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Silong Chen, the CEO of the Company, commented: “We delivered robust financial results for the half year ended December 2024, marked by strong revenue growth, increased operational efficiency, and progress toward profitability. Our revenue reached $12.1 million for the six months ended December 2024, an 81.1% increase from the same period in 2023, driven by high demand across all product categories and regions. Meanwhile, our ongoing efforts on cost management and economies of scale have significantly improved operating results.

“Looking ahead, Dogness aims to accelerate product innovation, expand its global market presence and drive cost efficiencies. The Company plans to acquire smaller pet product manufacturers in China to strengthen supply chain control and operational efficiencies, thereby increasing market share. With a focus on developing sustainable, high-tech pet products and leveraging strategic partnerships, we anticipate further revenue growth, improved profitability and increased shareholder value.”

Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2024

Revenues increased by approximately $5.4 million, or 81.1%, from about $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to approximately $12.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the strong sales performance in both China’s domestic market and international markets, driven by higher demand from existing customers and new customer.

The following table breaks down Dogness’ revenue by product and service type for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

For the six months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Products and services

category Revenue Revenue Variance % Products Traditional pet products $ 4,660,824 $ 3,601,676 29.4 % Intelligent pet 4,546,642 2,234,220 103.5 % Climbing hooks and

others 2,878,245 761,742 277.9 % Total revenue from

products 12,085,711 6,597,638 83.2 % Services Dyeing services – 77,049 (100.0) % Total revenue from

services – 77,049 (100.0) % Total $ 12,085,711 $ 6,674,687 81.1 %

─ Traditional pet products

Revenue from traditional pet products increased by approximately $1.1 million, or 29.4%, from approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to approximately $4.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. This growth was driven both higher sales volume and increased average selling prices. Of the revenue growth, $1.0 million came from international sales and $0.1 million from the domestic Chinese market, primarily due to expanded order volumes from customers.

─ Intelligent pet products

Revenue from intelligent pet products grew by approximately $2.3 million, or 103.5%, from around $2.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to roughly $4.5 million for the same period in 2024, mainly due to increased sales volume. The revenue increase included $1.2 million from international customers and $1.1 million from domestic Chinese customers, primarily from new and existing orders.

─ Climbing hooks and others

Revenue from climbing hooks and other products increased by about $2.1 million, or 277.9%, from roughly $0.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to about $2.9 million for the same period in 2024. This increase was influenced by higher sales volume and prices. International sales contributed $1.3 million to the revenue increase, while domestic sales accounted for $0.8 million, driven by higher orders.

─ Dyeing service

For the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company earned approximately $Nil and $0.1 million, respectively, for dyeing services.

─ International vs. Domestic sales

Total international sales rose by about $3.4 million, or 75.9%, from approximately $4.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to about $8.0 million during the same period in 2024, driven by increased orders across all product types.

Domestic sales also saw a significant increase of about $2.0 million, or 92.0%, from around $2.1 million in 2023 to approximately $4.1 million in 2024. In the domestic market, sales of traditional pet products, intelligent pet products, and climbing hooks increased by 16.2%, 109.2%, and 198.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Cost of revenues increased by $3.3 million, or 61.6%, from approximately $5.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately $8.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, due to a significant increase in sales volume. As a percentage of revenues, the cost of goods sold decreased by approximately 8.7 percentage points to 71.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 80.4% for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit rose by approximately $2.1 million, or 160.7%, from about $1.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to around $3.4 million for the same period in 2024. This increase resulted from higher sales volume and average selling prices. The overall gross profit margin improved to 28.3%, up 8.7 percentage points from 19.6% in the previous period.

Total operating expenses increased by approximately $0.7 million or 14.6%, to about $5.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to around $4.9 million for the same period in 2023.

─ Selling expenses

Selling expenses increased by about $0.1 million, or 18.0%, from approximately $0.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately $0.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. This rise was driven by an increase in marketing research activities. Selling expenses accounted for 5.2% of total revenues in 2024, compared to 7.9% in 2023.

─ General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses rose by approximately $0.4 million, or 11.3%, from about $3.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to roughly $4.3 million for the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to office decoration costs at our new Dongguan facility. As a percentage of sales, these expenses decreased to 35.7% in 2024 from 58.0% in 2023.

─ Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses increased by $0.2 million, or 37.0%, from approximately $0.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to about $0.7 million for the same period in 2024. These expenses were 5.5% of total revenues in 2024, down from 7.3% in 2023. We anticipate continued growth in research and development as we expand our efforts to use environmentally friendly materials and develop new high-tech products to meet customer demand.

Net loss decreased by approximately $1.4 million, or 43.2%, from about $3.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, as a result of the foregoing.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness’ technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited) As of December 31, As of

June 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,057,762 $ 6,956,434 Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net 3,298,433 2,269,341 Accounts receivable from related party 311,713 582,182 Inventories, net 3,228,661 3,119,827 Due from related party 101,491 97,037 Prepayments and other current assets 3,374,352 3,328,189 Advances to supplier- related party – 50,908 Total current assets 16,372,412 16,403,918 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 60,593,968 61,303,327 Operating lease right-of-use lease assets 15,679,000 16,325,988 Intangible assets, net 1,744,340 1,780,856 Long-term investments in equity investees 1,507,000 1,513,600 Deferred tax assets 1,972,480 1,873,140 Total non-current assets 81,496,788 82,796,911 TOTAL ASSETS $ 97,869,200 $ 99,200,829 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans $ 890,500 $ 894,400 Current portion of long-term bank loans 900,936 759,339 Accounts payable 2,264,565 1,286,981 Accounts payable – related party 12,913 – Due to related parties 71,994 518,003 Advances from customers 224,676 264,832 Taxes payable 1,029,282 1,007,482 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,504,502 1,452,225 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,279,655 2,352,482 Total current liabilities 9,179,023 8,535,744 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term bank loans 2,845,274 3,315,715 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,150,861 10,938,477 Total non-current liabilities 13,996,135 14,254,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,175,158 22,789,936 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) EQUITY Class A Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 3,661,658 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 92,403,766 92,004,296 Class B Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 9,069,000 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 18,138 18,138 Statutory reserve 291,443 291,443 Accumulated deficit (7,207,552) (5,391,709) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,811,795) (10,511,317) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 74,694,000 76,410,851 Non-controlling interest 42 42 Total equity 74,694,042 76,410,893 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 97,869,200 $ 99,200,829

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues–third party customers $ 12,085,711 $ 6,573,379 Revenues – related parties – 101,308 Total Revenues 12,085,711 6,674,687 Cost of revenues – third party customers (8,668,552) (5,280,923) Cost of revenues – related parties – (82,835) Total Cost of revenues (8,668,552) (5,363,758) Gross Profit 3,417,159 1,310,929 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 624,410 529,021 General and administrative expenses 4,312,486 3,873,442 Research and development expenses 665,494 485,849 Total operating expenses 5,602,390 4,888,312 Loss from operations (2,185,231) (3,577,383) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 6,884 (113,690) Foreign exchange transaction gain 114,443 32,469 Other income, net 41,357 80,891 Rental income from related parties, net 107,737 148,406 Total other income, net 270,421 148,076 Loss before income taxes (1,914,810) (3,429,307) Income taxes benefit (98,967) (231,756) Net loss (1,815,843) (3,197,551) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest – (934) Net loss attributable to Dogness (International)

Corporation (1,815,843) (3,196,617) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (300,478) 1,666,560 Comprehensive loss (2,116,321) (1,530,991) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling

interest – (931) Comprehensive loss attributable to Dogness

(International) Corporation $ (2,116,321) $ (1,530,060) Loss Per share Basic $ (0.14) $ (0.30) Diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.30) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 12,755,658 10,622,663 Diluted 12,755,658 10,622,663