FranklinWH and Middy’s Electrical Forge Strategic Partnership to Power the Future of Home Energy Management in Australia

SYDNEY, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FranklinWH Australia Pty Ltd. (FranklinWH Australia), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, has partnered with Middy’s Electrical, Australia’s largest independent electrical wholesaler. This strategic alliance aims to redefine how Australian homeowners store, manage, and use energy, providing greater energy freedom and sustainability.

Middy’s vast distribution network and expertise in electrical solutions combined with FranklinWH’s state-of-the-art home energy management technology will empower homeowners with greater energy autonomy. As the demand for renewable energy and grid-resilient power grows, this alliance will help accelerate the adoption of whole-home energy storage solutions across Australia.

“We are excited to partner with Middy’s Electrical, a leader in the industry,” said Steve Ruskin, Deputy GM of FranklinWH Australia. “Together, we’re empowering Australians with smarter, safer, more efficient, and reliable home energy solutions that allow them to break free from the grid—optimizing clean energy use, cutting electricity costs, and taking full control of energy.”

Revolutionizing Home Energy Management

FranklinWH’s whole-home energy storage system intelligently coordinates multiple energy sources—solar, grid power, battery storage, generators, and EVs—enabling homeowners to maximize self-consumption, minimize grid dependence, and enhance energy security.

Equipped with intelligent monitoring and control via the FranklinWH App, users can track energy production and use, avoiding peak pricing and hedging against outages—all in real-time.

“With the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy solutions across Australia, our alliance with FranklinWH allows us to deliver advanced and innovative home energy solution to our customers,” said Matt Young, National TechEnergy Manager. “FranklinWH is the epitome of home energy innovation, Our collaboration marks a significant shift in the market, offering homeowners smarter, more efficient ways to optimize energy supply and maximize clean energy use while equipping installers with top-tier storage solutions.”

A Commitment to Innovation & Sustainability

This partnership reinforces Middy’s dedication to supporting installers and businesses with high-quality energy solutions while expanding FranklinWH’s footprint in the Australian renewable energy market.

To learn more about FranklinWH home energy management solutions, visit www.franklinwh.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH is a market-oriented, research-driven company specializing in next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH’s team brings decades of expertise in energy system design, manufacturing, and installation. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

About Middy’s Electrical

Middy’s Electrical is Australia’s largest independent electrical wholesaler, proudly family-owned since 1928. With over 100 branches nationwide, Middy’s provides installers and businesses with top-tier products, expert services, and industry-leading support. Visit middys.com.au to learn more.

