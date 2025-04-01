JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXPERIENCE COMES TO CLOUD FOREST AT SINGAPORE’S GARDENS BY THE BAY ON 29 MAY 2025

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dinosaurs are set to roam the breathtaking, misty landscapes of Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay soon this year. Today, NEON and Universal Live Entertainment announced that Jurassic World: The Experience will open at the cooled conservatory of the iconic Singapore attraction in on 29 May 2025.



Jurassic World The Experience

Life-sized animatronic and sculpted dinosaurs nestled amidst the lush foliage of Cloud Forest bring the cinematic wonder of the Jurassic World film franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to life. There will be various exciting zones for visitors to explore with highlights such as:

The breathtaking majesty of an 8.5m tall Brachiosaurus – almost three stories high – that will greet visitors when they enter Cloud Forest

A thrilling encounter with the terrifying Tyrannosaurus rex

A face-to-face interaction with baby dinosaurs in the Petting Zoo area

Discover tiny and elusive Composognathus, “Compys” hidden within lush garden pathways

The Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay replicates the cool-moist climate found in Tropical Montane regions in the world, between 1,000m and 3,500m above sea level. More than 72,000 plants thrive in Cloud Forest, with more than 50 species with lineages that can be traced back to the Jurassic period, such as ferns, cycads and conifers. These plants once thrived alongside dinosaurs and even served as food for them. Visitors will learn more about how these plants continue to thrive today and understand the intricate connections between past and present ecosystems.

An experience exclusive to Cloud Forest is Evolution Walk, where visitors can venture back to a time before the age of dinosaurs, to learn about ancient plant species that existed long before the emergence of those that bear flowers. Evolution Walk features reconstructions of ancient plants that have become extinct, in an eye-opening showcase of how plants have evolved.

Fans of the blockbuster films of the Jurassic World franchise will be especially thrilled when they spot iconic moments from the series brought to life through cutting-edge animatronics and interactive exhibits. This is the closest that they will ever come to living dinosaurs!

“We are thrilled to bring Jurassic World: The Experience to the Cloud Forest, one of the most iconic venues here in Singapore,” said Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. “In collaboration with Universal Live Entertainment, Gardens by the Bay, and our valued partners, this world-class experience exemplifies NEON’s commitment to delivering immersive and innovative experiential entertainment that captivate audiences of all ages. The seamless integration of cinematic storytelling with the natural beauty of Cloud Forest creates a truly unique and memorable journey for all visitors. We look forward to welcoming fans and friends from Singapore and beyond to step into the world of Jurassic and engage with this extraordinary experience in a truly iconic setting.”

Mr. Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay said, “Following the highly successful Avatar: The Experience in 2023, Cloud Forest will once again play host to another immersive blockbuster show as part of Gardens by the Bay’s SG60 offerings. Besides life-sized dinosaurs roaming the mist-shrouded landscape, which will captivate visitors of all ages, what sets Gardens by the Bay’s edition apart is a world-first educational showcase. Here, visitors will learn how prehistoric ecosystems once shaped our planet within the setting of a Cloud Forest, and the fascinating way plants have evolved through millions of years from the Jurassic period.”

For the latest updates, please visit JurassicWorldExperience.sg .

OFFICIAL ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGES FOR JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXPERIENCE AT GARDENS BY THE BAY (Photo credit: NEON)



Brachiosaurus Falls: Amidst a vibrant landscape of dense forests and thundering waterfalls, a brachiosaurus duo erupt in melodious calls, harmonizing with one another.



Aviary Attack: A cunning pair of velociraptors appear poised for attack in a primal showdown against a hovering Pteranodon.

About NEON

NEON is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Experience, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Jurassic World: The Experience. NEON also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment for Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, currently open in Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. Additionally, a brand new, DC experience is slated to debut in 2025. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, and Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.

The Group’s IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON’s global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 80 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com .

About Universal Destinations & Experiences

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the globe the world’s most innovative, thrilling, and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry’s most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotel and resort properties, and unique merchandise, games, culinary, virtual, and live entertainment experiences. All are designed to create immersive, memorable, and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages looking to take their accommodations and entertainment to new heights. For more information, visit corporate.universaldestinationsandexperiences.com .

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore’s “City in Nature” vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore’s downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens’ extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and garnered numerous international accolades including the eighth top attraction in the world in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024, Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024, Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, and Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg