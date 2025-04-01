LightInTheBox Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a global specialty retailer focusing on proprietary apparel brands and design-driven collections tailored to evolving consumer preferences, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox’s investor relations website at https://ir.ador.com and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@ador.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global specialty retail company, providing a diverse range of affordable lifestyle products directly to consumers worldwide since 2007. In 2024, the Company shifted its focus to apparel design and launched its first proprietary brand, Ador.com, to meet the growing global demand for accessible higher-end fashion. Ador.com specializes in designer-quality clothing for women aged 35-55 at competitive prices and operates design studios and sample shops in both the U.S. and China, including a boutique and design studio in Campbell, California. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ador.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@ador.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: ador@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: ador@tpg-ir.com