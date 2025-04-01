Mega Matrix Inc. Filed 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Matrix Inc. (“MPU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MPU), a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited annual financial statements for 2024, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s website at https://www.megamatrix.io/sec. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders, upon request to the Company Chief Financial Officer, at carol.wang@megamatrix.io.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

