Metrea announced today it has been awarded an air-to-air refueling contract with the Indian Air Force

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Metrea, a leading provider of commercial air-to-air refueling (AAR), today announced a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to enhance IAF AAR training capabilities. Metrea will provide Flight Refueler Aircraft (FRA) based out of Indian Air Force Station Agra in Central India.



Metrea commercial KC-135. Photo by Mark Chen. Used by permission.

This comes after Metrea announced in July the acquisition of the French Air & Space Force C-135FR and KC-135RG tanker fleet, increasing their presence in the commercial AAR market by fourteen tankers from an initial four KC-135R tankers. Metrea’s fleet of 18 now stands as the world’s largest commercial aerial refueling fleet which eclipses all but four sovereign countries in terms of size and capability.

As the only company to own and operate a fleet of C-/KC-135 aircraft, Metrea offers an air-to-air refueling service that seamlessly, safely, and professionally integrates into military aviation training and operations. This new contract with India represents additional growth of the commercial AAR market beyond Metrea’s existing contract with the US Navy which already supports a large and growing list of US, allied, and partner air forces. The combined Metrea aviation units have flown over 130,000 hours, across multiple aircraft types, missions, and geographies in support of US, UK, and other allied and partner government national security objectives.

Metrea’s tanker aircraft are equipped with two wing-mounted Multi-Point Refueling System (MPRS) pods which facilitate refueling with probe equipped Navy, Marine Corps and partner nation aircraft.

“Metrea is honored to be working with the Indian Air Force. Our contract will quickly expand their AAR training capability and will facilitate extensive training, exercise, and movement opportunities to improve IAF readiness.” (James “Slim” Morgan – Head of Metrea Strategic Mobility)

About Metrea

Metrea is the leading provider of effects-as-a-service to national security partners across multiple domains and over a dozen mission-centric solution areas, including airborne ISR, aerial refueling, electronic warfare, secure communications, space-based ISR and advanced simulation.

Metrea is headquartered in Washington, DC with facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

