MPA Hires Vice President of Content Protection to Amplify Anti-Piracy Efforts in Asia Pacific Region

Former Attaché for U.S. Embassy Will Be Based in Singapore and Manage MPA Content Protection Programs for APAC Region

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has hired Dawn Barriteau as Vice President of Content Protection for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. She joins the MPA after more than two decades with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, where she most recently served as Regional Attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Singapore.

Barriteau’s first day with the MPA is March 31. She will be based in the MPA’s Singapore office and report to Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the MPA.

In her new role, Barriteau will work to tackle the distribution of illegal content across multiple jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific region, in close coordination with the global content protection team. She will manage complex internet investigations around the globe and oversee a team of internal and external investigators.

Previously, Barriteau led HSI operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Timor-Leste, collaborating with domestic field offices, international law enforcement agencies, and private sector partners. She also directed global investigations spanning five countries in the APAC region, focusing on illicit trade, trade-based money laundering, fraud, financial crimes, and IP and copyright infringement violations. In addition, Barriteau has conducted country-level threat assessments and leveraged strategic intelligence in APAC, identifying supply chain integrity risks related to commodities, counterfeit goods, falsification, and diversion resulting in the recovery of over $9 million in lost revenue.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dawn to the MPA’s content protection team,” said Knapp. “Dawn’s vast experience in intellectual property rights enforcement and her extensive network of government agencies and law enforcement officials in the APAC region will strengthen the MPA’s global work in protecting the creative marketplace.”

Barriteau holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminology from Warner College in Staten Island, New York.

