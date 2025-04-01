Multinationals Expanding Global Operations To Emerging Cities In Asia, Africa, Latin America, Middle East

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oliver Wyman Forum, the think tank of Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) produced a comprehensive ranking of high-growth emerging urban centers poised for future direct investment from multinational companies.

The Cities Shaping the Future examines the business environments of 1,500 cities in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America with populations greater than 250,000. The report was developed to assist multinational corporations identify new manufacturing sites and expand their sales networks to emerging consumers.

The Oliver Wyman Forum ranked the cities based on consumer activity, access to suppliers and shipping, regional and global transportation connectivity, and climate resilience. Together, the cities represent 45% of global GDP and 85% of the world’s population. The study applies proprietary urban research models developed by Oliver Wyman as well as advanced geospatial data gathering.

“Sustainable economic growth, climate change and protectionism are prompting corporations to review and reconsider their geographic footprints,” said Ben Simpfendorfer, lead of the Oliver Wyman Forum initiatives in Asia. “As a strategic planning tool, this report can help multinationals identify future opportunities and manage risks. Many of these cities will be among the world’s largest megalopolises by the end of this decade.”

Findings show that Asia has multiple mid-tier cities benefiting from national industrial policy, supply chain shifts, and tourism. These cities account for 79 of the top 100 export centers, including Ho Chi Minh, and many have invested in advanced technologies, such as Shenzhen. Some key Asian export centers are uniquely exposed to climate change, however, owing to a greater number of coastal locations.

Six Middle East cities rank among the top 50 commercial hubs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh expanding rapidly. Several are aviation hubs with long-haul connections to Asia, Africa and Europe. Moreover, regional companies are increasingly listing on public equity exchanges. The report notes that expanding industrial capacity will be the key to whether they can match Asian peers.

In Latin America, Mexico’s scale as a supplier to the United States now rivals China, while a growing number of Latin American cities offer alternatives to Asia. Multiple cities have built modern mobility hubs, including Panama City and Bogota. While climate risks in the region are rising, extreme heat and water scarcity are more moderate than in the Middle East and some Asian cities.

Africa has significant growth potential and faces fewer climate risks than either Asia or the Middle East. Improved transit and shipping connectivity are necessary to tap export opportunities, according to the report. The region’s inter-continental mobility supporting tourism to the North is strong, with Addis Ababa as a standout. North Africa’s major cities, such as Cairo or Tangiers, are the continent’s export champions with long established industries but many of Africa’s growing commercial hubs need improved urban planning, especially intra-city mobility.

The report contains illustrated comparisons of populations and narrative profiles of key cities. Profiles in the report score cities on climate resilience and rank them as Commercial Hubs, Export Champions, and Mobility Connectors.

About the Oliver Wyman Forum

The Oliver Wyman Forum is dedicated to building leadership communities to act on shared global challenges. As Oliver Wyman’s think tank, we engage leading thinkers and undertake innovative research to inspire action. Together with our diverse community, we focus on making a difference. To stay up to date, sign up to our newsletter.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a management consulting firm combining deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise to help clients optimize their business, improve operations and accelerate performance. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Sophie Liu

Oliver Wyman

+852 2201 1717

Sophie.Liu@oliverwyman.com