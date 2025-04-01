Neopets Powers Up Its Comeback: Strategic Partnership with Evolution to Boost Global Licensing Efforts

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neopets ( www.neopets.com) , the beloved virtual pet game, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Evolution , a leading US based licensing agency. This strategic move, effective April 2025, aims to enhance brand relevance and drive licensing growth. Together, they seek to strengthen Neopets’ presence in the global entertainment and gaming landscape by forging high-profile collaborations and expanding into new product categories and markets.



Neopets announces the partnership with Evolution to expand its global licensing opportunities.

The announcement follows a record-breaking year in 2024, during which Neopets experienced a threefold increase in its player base, with daily active users (DAU) peaking at nearly 250,000 and monthly active users (MAU) surpassing 400,000 – the highest in the past decade. The brand also collaborated with over 30 partners to extend its reach across multiple categories. Notable successes include:

Neopets x Monopoly 25th Anniversary Edition: The limited collectible deluxe edition launch saw overwhelming demand, with all sets selling out within 24 hours. To meet the excitement from fans and collectors, a standard edition is already in the works, ensuring more players can experience this special collaboration.

The limited collectible deluxe edition launch saw overwhelming demand, with all sets selling out within 24 hours. To meet the excitement from fans and collectors, a standard edition is already in the works, ensuring more players can experience this special collaboration. Neopets x Upper Deck Trading Card Game (TCG): The launch of the Neopets Battledome TCG became an instant fan favourite, with booster packs and expansions in development to captivate players and collectors alike.

The launch of the Neopets Battledome TCG became an instant fan favourite, with booster packs and expansions in development to captivate players and collectors alike. PhatMojo Blind Box Plushies: Neopets introduced its first plush line in over a decade, featuring characters like Aisha, Shoyru, Kacheek and more. These plushies have been a hit in major retailers such as Hot Topic and GameStop, quickly selling out and prompting reorders.

“We are excited to partner with Evolution,” said Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets. “Their proven expertise in retail management, strategic brand monetization and licensee acquisitions will play a key role in our journey to revive one of the world’s most iconic gaming titles. This collaboration will allow us to expand into new product categories and explore exciting opportunities with major brands across various fields.”

“Our goal is to help Neopets navigate today’s evolving licensing landscape and unlock new opportunities for brand growth across multiple product verticals,” stated Travis J. Rutherford, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution. “We are dedicated to creating innovative programs that not only celebrates Neopets’ rich legacy but also introduce fresh experiences that engage both longtime fans and new audiences.”

This partnership represents an important step in expanding Neopets’ reach through high-quality licensed products. With a focus on the U.S. and Canadian markets, Neopets aims to establish itself as a growing presence in the global licensing landscape. In 2025, fans can look forward to exciting new collaborations that will bring the magic of Neopia to life in delightful ways, allowing both nostalgic players and new audiences to engage with the brand like never before.

– END –

About Neopets

Loved by 150 million players worldwide, Neopets is the world’s favourite virtual pet game allowing players to create, care for and raise a wide range of innovative characters in the land of Neopia. Originally browser-based, today players can interact with Neopets across mobile devices and in real life through board games, plushie and trading cards. Under new leadership since July 2023, Neopets has reinvented itself, introducing 100+ classic mini-games, new storylines and licensing partnerships. These partnerships included collectibles, merchandise and tabletop gaming, Neopets blends digital and physical gaming engagement whilst living by core values of creativity and community. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Neopets continues to evolve as an inclusive entertainment brand that connects generations of players through shared Neopia adventures.

About Evolution

Evolution is a leading licensing and brand management agency headquartered in Calabasas, California, servicing the popular culture, television and film, gaming, toy, celebrity, character, outdoor, motorsports and lifestyle industry verticals. Evolution offers bespoke turn-key solutions, including strategic brand planning, market analysis, contract negotiations, legal support, product development, retail development, finance and royalty collections, contract compliance, inventor relations, as well as providing leading manufacturers a full service licensing acquisitions team.

Evolution monetizes and enhances brand value via licensing, direct to retail partnerships, collaborations, experiential retail, direct to consumer sales and location based entertainment.

The agency’s clients include: Gaumont Television, Stampede Ventures, Patricia Nash, Black Angus Steakhouse, Senna Brands, The Revelyst Group, Pressman Films, Morgan Creek Entertainment, Revolution Studios, Smoko, Tilting Point, OLO Industries, World of Neopets, and The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, among others.