BEIJING, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRIOnline:

In West Java, Indonesia, the Cirata Reservoir is home to a groundbreaking initiative in renewable energy, the Cirata Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Project, developed by PowerChina. The project stands as Indonesia’s first and Southeast Asia’s largest FPV facility, boasting a capacity of 192 megawatts, making it the deepest project of its kind currently under construction globally. It achieved full operational status when it connected to the grid in November 2023. A joint venture between Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company PLN and the UAE’s Masdar, the project marks a major milestone in the country’s clean energy transition.

The project faced significant engineering challenges. With complex underwater terrain, PowerChina’s team conducted detailed geological surveys and used a novel anchoring system, combining metal shear keys and concrete counterweights to secure the floating arrays. To address the high wind speeds over the water, the team conducted rigorous wind tunnel testing and computational modeling to optimize panel arrangement and structural design for system stability.

During the grid-connection ceremony, Indonesian President Joko Widodo lauded the project as a crucial achievement in realizing the country’s large-scale renewable energy goals. He affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to expanding its clean energy capabilities as part of its broader strategy to achieve net-zero emissions. The Cirata plant significantly contributes to the national grid, supplying 25% of Indonesia’s renewable energy and generating 300,000 MWh annually—sufficient to power 50,000 homes. This initiative also reduces reliance on coal, cutting coal usage by 117,000 tons and decreasing carbon emissions each year.

The success of the Cirata project underscores the importance of global partnerships in advancing sustainable energy projects. Consistent with its commitment to fostering open, inclusive, mutually beneficial, and equitable international cooperation, PowerChina remains a vital player in the development of global sustainable infrastructure.