PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BLOCKCHAIN ANALYTICS LEADER ARKHAM

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a multi-year partnership with Arkham, a leading provider of blockchain analytics and real-time cryptocurrency intelligence. The agreement spans the entire PFL ecosystem, including the 2025 PFL World Tournament, Champions Series, PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and the soon-to-launch PFL Africa.



Professional Fighters League (PFL) partners with blockchain analytics leader ARKHAM

Arkham’s innovative Intel Platform offers an extensive suite of features, including real-time alerts, customizable dashboards, detailed transaction visualization tools, and advanced filtering capabilities. These features are freely accessible across all major blockchain networks, providing unparalleled insights into cryptocurrency transactions and market movements.

To celebrate the partnership, PFL and Arkham will launch an exclusive sweepstakes for fans starting April 1. Participants will have the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 PFL World Tournament Championship on August 21.

The sweepstakes prize includes:

Two nights at the luxurious Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Two cage-side tickets to the Championship event

Post-fight photo opportunity in the SmartCage

Exclusive meet-and-greet with PFL talent

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by following both PFL and Arkham on Instagram and commenting on the upcoming collaborative post. The sweepstakes will run from April 1 to May 1, 2025. More details will be shared on the official PFL and Arkham social media channels.

“We are excited to partner with Arkham to leverage their cutting-edge blockchain analytics technology,” said Bryan Calka, Chief Commercial Officer of PFL. “Arkham’s sophisticated platform ensures that PFL remains at the forefront of innovation, security, and transparency, aligning seamlessly with our vision to bring unique and valuable experiences to our global fanbase.”

The First Round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament, takes place at Universal Studios Florida on April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament will air live on ESPN platforms in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe, fans can catch the action live on DAZN, while globally, the tournament will be streamed in 190 countries through 20 premium media partners.

This partnership was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group’s Global Partnerships division, led by Andrew Feinberg.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the “win and advance” format. PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, 885 Capital, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com ; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

ABOUT KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP

Founded in 2012 by CEO Rich Paul, KLUTCH Sports Group is a premier agency representing some of the world’s biggest athletes across major professional sports. KLUTCH’s unique, 360 approach helps clients at any stage of their career maximize opportunities across the rapidly changing entertainment, media, and business landscape, and provides strategic support in partnerships, branding, communications, social responsibility, and more. With proven expertise in the intersections of sports, entertainment, and culture, KLUTCH connects top teams, major leagues, and properties with global brands. In 2019, KLUTCH partnered with the leading global talent and entertainment company UTA, and in 2024, was named one of GQ’s 20 Most Creative Companies in the World.

About Arkham

Arkham is a blockchain intelligence company that brings transparency and accountability to on-chain activity. Its suite of offerings includes a proprietary analytics platform, a token-powered intel exchange, and the AI-driven Arkham Oracle, collectively serving millions of users. Backed by prominent investors—among them Tim Draper, Bedrock Capital, Wintermute, GSR Markets, and a co-founder of OpenAI.