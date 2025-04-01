Puzzles & Survival × TRANSFORMERS Team Up for Another Collaboration

Have no Fear, Bumblebee is here!

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — April 1st may be April Fool’s Day—but this is no joke! 37GAMES’s popular mobile game, Puzzles & Survival, is launching its second collaboration with the TRANSFORMERS bots! This time, fan-favorite Bumblebee joins the Commanders in their battle for survival!



-Bumblebee joins the fight against the Quintessons-

Cybertron aids Earth in its struggle against evil!

During the first collaboration, the TRANSFORMERS bots teamed up with humanity to thwart the Quintesson Scientist’s sinister plan. The evil scientist fled, but not before leaving behind a coordinate beacon. The beacon’s signal attracted the Quintesson Judge, who has arrived to unleash vengeance. Thankfully, the heroic Autobot, Bumblebee is here to even the odds!

https://youtu.be/YyqtdFUVh1c

Bumblebee, joins the fight!

Bumblebee is a 5-Star Hero with impressive combat skills.

His signature active skill, [Bumblebee Drift], allows him to convert into vehicle mode and charge through enemies, stealing their buffs to empower his team. Other powerful skills are [Explosive Stinger], [Stealth Operation], and [Swarm Fury], which enhance his damage output and evasion capabilities. Bumblebee specializes in dealing devastating damage and efficiently eliminating enemy targets, proving himself worthy as Optimus Prime’s trusted right-hand bot.

Cutting-Edge Cybertronian Technology!

Get your hands on the brand-new Scorponok Sanctuary Skin. How about outfitting your army with the powerful Grimlock March Skin? There are also exclusive Avatar Frames and Chat Backgrounds waiting for you!

The collaboration will take place from April 1 to April 15, and we can’t wait for Bumblebee to arrive! In the meantime, use the code [PNSTF] to claim a ton of in-game resources for free! Remember, the Autobots never back down!

Download Link: https://pns.onelink.me/6tpA/tfnewsen2

Community Page: https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

About TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible “MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE” experiences to fans of all ages. The brand’s enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.