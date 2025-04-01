Redtiger Launches ViewClear 70 Dash Cam for Night Driving

The new ViewClear 70 dash cam employs advanced night vision technology to provide peace of mind for driving in low-light conditions.

DALLAS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dash cam and vehicle accessories brand Redtiger has launched its new ViewClear 70 dash cam – designed to improve night driving safety through cutting-edge night vision technology.

The ViewClear 70’s stand-out night vision capabilities is made possible by a 1/1.88-inch 2.5K OmniVision sensor in the rear camera, delivering superior low-light performance and color reproduction through OmniVision’s pioneering Wondrix™ pixel technology.



Redtiger ViewClear 70 Dash Cam

The front camera records in crystal clear 4K ultra-high resolution at 30 frames per second, thanks to its top quality Sony IMX678 image sensor with the same STARVIS 2 low light image capture technology used in many modern security cameras. The optics are supported by intelligent parking monitor image algorithms that restore true scene colors to ensure the clearest footage possible.

These dual-HDR high-end sensors are capable of capturing clear and detailed images in both poor and harsh lighting conditions, making it safer than ever to drive to and from work and park outside overnight. License plates of other vehicles can be easily made out, whether driving under dim streetlights, into the glare of oncoming headlights or when backlit by the setting sun.

Inside the car, drivers can enjoy a smooth user experience using the ViewClear 70’s three-inch touchscreen. The view can be quickly and easily switched between the front and rear cameras, and split-screen view is also supported. Recordings can be easily backed up via blistering fast 5.8G WiFi 6, offering upload and download speeds more than 10 times faster than traditional 2.4G WiFi. The high-speed WiFi ensures low latency even in high-density environments with multiple devices connected, offering improved security and energy efficiency.

Designed especially for sedans and SUVs, while still compatible with all vehicle types, the ViewClear 70 dash cam can be easily installed with an included hardwire kit. The dash cam integrates with the Redtiger app, which allows users to download and manage video footage directly from their Android and iOS devices.

The Redtiger ViewClear 70 dash cam (US$269.99) is available on the Redtiger website from April 1, 2025.

Each purchase includes the 4K dash cam and 2.5K rear camera, along with accessories including cables for the power supply and rear camera, adhesive, cable clips, rubber straps, an installation tool and a user manual.

Tech specs

Display Screen Size: 3″ IPS Screen

Machine Weight: 171.6g

Size: 85 x 85.5 x 45.7mm

Battery: Farad capacitor 5.5V/3.5F”

In the box

4K Dash Cam

Dash Cam 2.5K Rear Camera

Rear Camera Power Supply Cable

Car Charger

Rear Cam Cable

Adhesive

Rubber Straps x 4

Cable Clips x 5

Tool

User Manual

About Redtiger

Founded in 2020, automotive electronics brand Redtiger offers high-performance dash cams that are designed to enhance safety and peace of mind for urban drivers. Catering to daily commuters and new drivers alike, Redtiger products provide reliable recording and monitoring features to help users navigate busy city streets with confidence.