Rev Up with INSTEROID: Hyundai Motor’s Gaming-Inspired Concept Car Debuts in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company continues to push the boundaries of automotive design with the unveiling of its visionary design concept car, INSTEROID, today in Seoul, Korea. INSTEROID embodies Hyundai Motor’s bold approach, merging gaming influences with extensive customization to captivate a new generation of drivers.



Link to INSTEROID unveiling video

Based on the successful Hyundai INSTER electric sub-compact urban SUV, which launched last year and quickly became a global hit, INSTEROID takes the concept of sporty design and user experience to new heights. INSTER’s acclaim, including its selection as a top three finalist for the 2025 World Car of the Year award, sets a solid foundation for this radical ‘What if?’ project.

Crafted in secrecy by Hyundai Motor’s European design team, INSTEROID is a true concept car. Its name cleverly fuses the playful essence of ‘INSTER’ with the dynamic energy of ‘STEROID’, reflecting its spirited nature and muscular look.

Much like the off-road-inspired INSTER CROSS derivate shown at INSTER’s debut in 2024, INSTEROID is another step in the hot-selling production model’s journey. Its mission is clear: to challenge conventions, create emotions and redefine what a sporty EV can be.

“INSTEROID is a celebration of pure fun – a journey where we explored new ways to ignite emotion and imagination in every detail,” said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “It’s not just about how it looks, but also how it sounds and how it makes you feel. From its bold visual language to the immersive sound experience, it’s a concept that invites everyone to dream a little louder and smile a little longer.”

More than just a car, INSTEROID represents a limitless vision of automotive innovation and imagination. It is engaging users on new levels of interaction through shape, light and sound.

“INSTEROID represents a modern take on the idea of a dream car. It is designed to inspire and create enthusiasm,” said Eduardo Ramírez, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Europe. “This project allowed us to fully embrace unrestrained creativity, drawing inspiration from video games to create an emotional and engaging vision of Hyundai’s brand.”

Gamified design concept boasts sporty styling and eco-conscious materials

INSTEROID takes the INSTER production model to the next level with sporty, gaming-inspired features that include an extended, widened body, track-optimized wheels, and a prominent wing spoiler, diffuser and wheel arch air vents delivering advanced aerodynamics.

Inside, the cockpit offers a stripped-down layout, bucket seats, a roll cage and a specialized instrument cluster creating an immersive driving experience. Every element is fully adjustable, reflecting the user-centered spirit of a garage-built machine true to the motto: “Build it, play it, break it, repeat.” Adding to its multisensory experience, INSTEROID produces a unique sound signature, leaving an unforgettable impression.

Building upon INSTER’s charismatic design, INSTEROID aims to transform the driving experience with its Drift Mode, promising competitive thrills paired with light-hearted driving enjoyment. Playful details, such as the integrated Beat House sound system and Message Grid, enable personalized interactions, further enhancing driver engagement. Located throughout the design, the Boost icon represents multiple unique personas, reinforcing the emotional connection between car and driver.

To optimize performance and reduce overall weight, lightweight lattice structures are seamlessly integrated. The striking exterior, finished in soft white shade, is punctuated by a single bold orange highlight – an unmistakable visual statement. Completing the vision, a reflective race suit with prominent INSTEROID lettering captures the fusion of car culture and youthful expression.

INSTEROID also embodies Hyundai Motor’s commitment to sustainability by pioneering innovative approaches to eco-conscious materials. The interior showcases 3D knit fabric crafted from recycled yarns, using a single-piece, made-to-measure process.

INSTEROID generates buzz on the way to Seoul Mobility Show

Hyundai Motor unveiled INSTEROID during a launch event for media and content creators at the Peaches D8NE(Dowon) cultural and retail space in Seoul’s Seongsu neighborhood, culminating with a private ‘Night Garage Party’ on April 1. The exhibition space also featured INSTER and the rugged, outdoor-focused INSTER CROSS, allowing for discussions with product and design specialists.

A dedicated space was established at the event venue, allowing visitors to experience a variety of games featuring INSTEROID. One of these games, developed by Hyundai Motor, is a time attack-style challenge where players collect ‘steroid’ items in INSTER, enabling the car to evolve into INSTEROID. This game will be unveiled to the public in April via a URL, eliminating the need for app downloads. Additionally, Hyundai Motor revealed the INSTEROID Kart, which will be released later as a powerful tool in ‘Kartrider Rush+.’

This collaboration reflects Hyundai Motor’s growing partnerships in the gaming industry. Following successful ventures with platforms like Roblox and ZEPETO, this initiative aims to connect with younger audiences through authentic engagement.

The concept car will be showcased from April 3 to 13 at the Seoul Mobility Show, offering the public a chance to experience this concept firsthand. Serving as a halo model for the INSTER, INSTEROID is set to make a lasting impression at major auto events in key markets such as Korea and Europe, delivering a refreshed brand image while further boosting consumer interest in INSTER.

Hyundai INSTER has experienced high demand globally since its launch last year and continues to resonate with customers. Initially introduced in Korea and Europe, Hyundai Motor will further expand the rollout in 2025 to select markets across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Central and South America regions.

