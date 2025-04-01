SANY Set to Unveil Intelligent, Green, and Efficient Future of Construction Machinery at Bauma 2025

MUNICH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The bauma 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for the construction machinery industry, will open on April 7th with the theme “Be part of it-Experience innovation, power, and heartbeat moments”, focusing on carbon neutrality and intelligent construction solutions to guide the industry towards a smart and green transformation.



Welcome to the World of Efficiency

SANY Group, a leader in the construction machinery industry, will showcase its high-quality, efficient, and sustainable solutions under the theme “The World of Efficiency – Your Partner to Create the Best”. With 35 products on display, including 19 new models and 11 electrified products, SANY will highlight its commitment to electrification and adaptability to the European market. SANY Group (booth number FN619, 3152 sqm) will exhibit alongside Putzmeister (booth number B6.100, 2500 sqm) at bauma 2025, totaling a record-setting 5652 square meter booth area. Attendees can expect global debuts, CE certified products, and innovative solutions designed for global customers.

Pioneering Electrification and Diverse Offerings for the European Market

The booth will unveil 11 electric devices for the first time in Europe, including SANY’s largest tonnage pure electric crawler crane SCC2000A-EV, the industry’s first 5-ton all-electric roller STR50E, and the European-adapted electric milling machine SCM500E-10, comprehensively showcasing its leading position in electrification.

Moreover, SANY will also showcase six excavators equipped with dual arms/extended arms and exclusive attachments, including the first 1-ton micro excavator SY10U, the Euro V emission-compliant 3.5-ton short tail model SY26C, and the 15-ton short tail excavator SY155U. Additionally, SANY’s first compact electric 6-meter telescopic arm forklift STH625E designed for Europe and the 40-ton material handler developed for the European material handling market will be presented, meeting the diverse needs of the European market.

Enhancing Interactive Experiences with Technological Immersion

At the SANY booth, visitors will also encounter meticulously crafted technological exhibits, showcasing SANY’s comprehensive capabilities in digital operations.

Experience two standout interactive features in digital control:

“Remote Control Over Thousands of Miles” enables remote operation of unmanned mining excavators from Munich to Huzhou, China , setting a new distance record for SANY;

to Huzhou, , setting a new distance record for SANY; “Construction Simulation Game” provides visitors with a hands-on experience of the Construction Simulator 3 game, seamlessly integrating SANY equipment control with gaming.

Additionally, SANY will showcase a focused selection of parts and services, including 18 components such as hydraulic parts and wearing parts, offering attendees a comprehensive look at SANY’s capabilities in parts supply and service support.

With innovative products, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional service, SANY will comprehensively demonstrate its formidable strength and unlimited potential in the field of construction machinery. Visitors from around the globe are invited to explore SANY’s booth and witness the intelligent, green, and efficient future of the construction machinery industry. Join in experiencing “The World of Efficiency” your partner SANY brings.