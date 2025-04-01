Senior Vice President at United Imaging Inducted to the AIMBE College of Fellows

HOUSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging, a global manufacturer of modern medical imaging technology, is proud to announce that Lingzhi (Lance) Hu, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of United Imaging Research at United Imaging, has been inducted into the 2025 Class of the AIMBE College of Fellows.

Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions afforded to medical and biological engineers, comprised of the top two percent of engineers in these fields.

College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering and medicine research, practice, or education” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering or developing/implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education,” according to AIMBE. AIMBE’s mission is to recognize excellence, advance public understanding, and accelerate medical and biological innovation.

Dr. Hu was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows “for pioneering innovations in PET/MR instrumentation, non-contact motion monitoring and correction, and significant advancements in medical imaging research.”

A formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Event at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia on March 31, 2025. Dr. Hu was inducted along with 171 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2025.

In his role at United Imaging, Dr. Hu leads prospective research in medical imaging and therapy including new biomedical sensor development, multimodality imaging technology, and imaging guided therapy systems. He is also responsible for overseeing global scientific collaborations between United Imaging and academic partners.

