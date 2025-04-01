SHL Medical opens new US$220 million manufacturing facility in the US to serve growing autoinjector market

ZUG, Switzerland, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHL Medical, a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced self-injection solutions, has officially inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the Swiss-based company’s global growth, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the increasing worldwide demand for autoinjectors, most notably used in the cardiometabolic sector.



The new site in North Charleston, SC, is a key milestone in SHL Medical’s global expansion strategy, creating hundreds of local jobs.

The new facility will manufacture SHL Medical’s industry-leading autoinjectors, which are used in some of the world’s best-selling medications in areas such as endocrine and metabolic disorders (including GLP-1 therapies), dermatology, musculoskeletal diseases, and other therapy areas. It ensures a reliable supply of these critical devices to millions of patients worldwide.

Strengthening production capacity and US market presence

SHL Medical is significantly increasing its production capacity to meet growing demand in North America while strengthening supply chain resilience. “US-based production is a major step forward in our global expansion and reinforces our position as the leader in providing end-to-end drug delivery solutions,” said Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. “With our established site in Taiwan and the upcoming facility in Switzerland, we will be the only autoinjector manufacturer operating across three continents, bringing us even closer to our customers.”

The fully automatized 360,000 ft²facility represents a US$220 million investment and has already created over 300 local jobs, contributing to the economic growth of the region. Equipped with cutting-edge medical device injection molding technology and fully automated assembly capabilities, the site ensures unmatched precision, efficiency, and quality in SHL Medical’s advanced drug delivery solutions.

By leveraging its existing final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and integrating recent acquisitions under SHL Advantec, the North Charleston facility enhances SHL Medical’s US presence and solidifies its leadership in large-scale autoinjector production. The company is on track to deliver 1.5 billion devices to customers in 2025.

“The most trusted autoinjector brand is now made in the USA. We are proud to be contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming a key player in the area while contributing to our sustainability goals.” adds Kimberlee Steele, Managing Director North America at SHL Medical.

The Grand Opening event, attended by approximately 180 guests, including South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster and Swiss Embassy Consul General Urs Broennimann, marked the official opening of SHL Medical’s innovative autoinjector production in the United States.

