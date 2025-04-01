Continuously leveraging AIGC technology to drive innovation in the cloud industry

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that it is once again recognized as a Representative Vendor in the newly published Gartner® Market Guide for Video Platform Services report.



Tencent Cloud Once Again Recognized as a Representative Vendor for Video Platform Services in the Gartner® Market Guide

Recently, it was also named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® report titled “Competitive Landscape: Video Platform Services”. This repeated recognition underscores Tencent Cloud’s leadership in audio and video technology, its robust product portfolio, and its global service experience, solidifying its strong competitiveness in the global market.

Tencent Cloud leverages its cutting-edge audio and video technology capabilities to help clients overcome their challenges, alongside its highly established and influential hybrid cloud deployment capabilities. Based on AI technologies such as large language models (LLMs) and digital image processing, Tencent Cloud enables the generation and enhancement of audio and video content, covering the entire production chain and multiple scenarios of audio and video content creation.

Tencent Cloud’s MPaaS offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including Media Processing Service (MPS), Cloud Streaming Services (CSS), Video on Demand (VOD), and Live Event Broadcasting (LEB), continuously driving digital transformation for industries worldwide.

Deep Integration of AIGC Technology for Smarter Audio and Video Experiences

With rapid advancements in large AI models, Tencent Cloud has actively integrated AIGC technologies—such as large language models (LLMs), audio and video generation, and multimodal understanding—into its media intelligence products.

These innovations are now widely applied across scenarios like short drama globalization, education, live streaming, sports events, and entertainment. Tencent Cloud also integrates media intelligence capabilities into AI model training and generation workflows to enhance model performance.

For example, in short drama globalization, Tencent Cloud’s one-stop solution offers smart subtitle extraction, translation, original subtitle removal, translated subtitle embedding, voice cloning, and video synthesis to enable cost-effective global distribution.

In educational, news, and speech-related video scenarios, Tencent Cloud leverages its Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and AI technologies to extract and summarize video content, allowing users to grasp key points without manual scrubbing. The solution also supports offline and live segmentation, auto-generating section summaries and keywords to help users quickly locate desired clips, improving efficiency.

For live streaming, Tencent Cloud’s media intelligence products provide real-time subtitles and translation in over 100 languages, breaking language barriers for global audiences—even allowing non-Chinese speakers to understand phrases such as “123, link up!”

In sports, variety shows, and film/TV production, Tencent Cloud’s Region-Of-Interest (ROI) intelligent recognition technology identifies visual content and key elements (e.g., faces, game characters, hosts) in real time, transmitting region-of-interest (ROI) data alongside encoded video to playback devices. This enables precise highlight clipping, smart anti-blocking for bullet chats, background blurring, and adaptive vertical cropping of horizontal videos for multi-device compatibility.

Notably, Tencent Cloud’s audio and video expertise also enhances large model training and generation. During the data cleaning phase of model training, the quality of training data directly affects the clarity and stability of the generated videos. Tencent Cloud’s media quality inspection capabilities can automatically remove training materials with format errors or image quality defects, improving the overall quality of training videos.

In video generation, outputting high-resolution and high-frame-rate video content has long faced technical challenges such as high computational power consumption and decreased model stability. Tencent Cloud’s MPS (Media Processing Service) image quality enhancement capability, based on an improved Stable Diffusion architecture, optimizes the performance of distillation algorithms. It supports enhancing videos from 480P@30fps to 4K@120fps, significantly reducing the cost of generating ultra-high-definition videos while improving their clarity and stability. Currently, this capability has been implemented in several large model generation products, providing stronger technical support for AI content creation and helping various enterprises optimize video content efficiently.

Continuous Innovation to Drive Global Digital Transformation

Beyond AIGC, Tencent Cloud pushes the boundaries of audio and video technology, excelling in encoding, quality enhancement, and media inspection. It also prioritizes open media processing frameworks and industry collaboration.

Tencent Cloud’s MPS possesses leading encoding capabilities in the audio and video industry. It can save over 50% of the bitrate without compromising quality, significantly reducing operational costs for enterprises. Its mainstream encoding formats support the most comprehensive standards, including H.264/H.265/H.266/VP9/AV1, as well as the Chinese standards AVS2/AVS3. In the MSU World Video Coding Contest held at Moscow State University in 2024, Tencent’s encoder took first place in all 15 indicators, once again achieving the best performance overall. Additionally, it supports the most comprehensive audio and video encoding standards, including VP8, H.264, VP9, H.265, AV1, AVS3, and H.266.

Audio and video quality is one of the industry’s major concerns. In this regard, for needs such as upgrading old video sources and enhancing image quality, MPS, based on the DiT (Diffusion Transformer) model that combines the advantages of diffusion models and Transformer architectures, provides over ten enhancement capabilities, including detail enhancement, color enhancement, SDR to HDR conversion, super-resolution, intelligent frame interpolation, and more. This can effectively help enterprises and users address various audio and video quality issues and bring a brand-new audiovisual experience.

In addition to its leading technology research and development capabilities, Tencent Cloud has actively participated in the development of the H.266/VVC standard, becoming the world’s first cloud provider to support H.266/VVC. Tencent Cloud holds key positions in the standardization organization, including as the joint chief editor and co-chair of the H.266/VVC standard, and is a significant technical contributor. Moreover, Tencent Cloud is the only founding member of AV1 in China and actively participates in the development of the AV2 standard, as well as the engineering of the H.267 standard.

MPS collaborates with overseas ecosystem partners in areas such as audio and video processing and transmission. It supports technologies like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Nielsen, Nagra digital watermarks, and transmission standards such as SRT, SMPTE2022-07, SMPTE ST2110 with JPEG-XS, and NDI. This ensures that audio and video can be transmitted with low latency, stability, and smoothness.

The Tencent Cloud audio and video team actively leads or participates in the development of many open-source audio and video projects such as SRS, SRT, VLC, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the cloud and the open-source community.

Empowering Global Industries

Powered by globally leading technology, Tencent Cloud Media Processing Service (MPS) offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution tailored for industries such as M&E and e-commerce, accelerating digital transformation across global markets.

Through the continuous accumulation of technology and experience, Tencent Cloud has established close partnerships and provides stable technical support to overseas enterprises in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa regions, including Japan’s karaoke app Pokekara, Singapore’s streaming platform BeLive, Thailand’s digital content platform Ookbee, and Pakistan’s network TV service ARY ZAP. By these collaborations, Tencent Cloud expands its global footprint and provide a digital support and business innovation path for enterprise internationalization.

Looking ahead, as AI and other technologies evolve, Tencent Cloud will persist in constructing an international business landscape from a global perspective. Leveraging its deep accumulation in the audio and video domain, Tencent Cloud will continue to increase its technological investment in audio and video, exploring innovative applications and business models to deliver superior, efficient, and personalized services that fuel high-quality growth across industries.

Gartner, Market Guide for Video Platform Services, 19 March 2025

Gartner, Competitive Landscape: Video Platform Services, 18 December 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner‘s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

