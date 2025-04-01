The Nature Conservancy Appoints Tamara Singh as Managing Director, Singapore, to Drive Regional Climate and Conservation Impact

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Tamara Singh as its new Managing Director, Singapore and Senior Advisor, Regional Programs, effective 1 April 2025. She succeeds Mr. Thomas Brzostowski, who was Interim Singapore Country Director.



Tamara Singh, Managing Director, Singapore and Senior Advisor, Regional Programs, The Nature Conservancy

In this role, Ms Singh will lead TNC’s efforts to drive climate action and conservation impact from Singapore, leveraging its strategic position as a hub for innovation, partnerships, science, and fundraising to accelerate climate and Nature-based Solutions (NbS) across Asia-Pacific and globally.

Ms Singh brings over two decades of experience in energy, finance, and sustainability, having worked at Centrica, BP, Deutsche Bank, and Macquarie Bank in London, New York, and Asia-Pacific. Since returning to Singapore in 2012, she has led digital transformation initiatives and sustainable finance initiatives in various capacities. She also advises on corporate transition towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a Sherpa for APEC’s Asia-Pacific Financial Forum Sustainable Finance Development Network and is a member of the Global Finance & Technology Network.

Will McGoldrick, Regional Managing Director, Asia-Pacific at TNC, commented, “Tamara’s appointment strengthens TNC’s ability to drive tangible climate action and conservation impact across Asia-Pacific. As we scale solutions to address the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, her deep expertise in sustainable finance and proven ability to bridge the private and public sectors will be invaluable. Tamara’s leadership will be crucial in accelerating our 2030 goals while reinforcing Singapore’s position as a global conservation and climate finance hub.”

Tamara Singh, Managing Director, Singapore and Senior Advisor, Regional Programs at TNC, added, “Joining one of the world’s most respected conservation organizations at a time when the need for bold, science-driven climate action has never been more urgent is both an honor and a responsibility. TNC’s collaborative approach, grounded in science and innovation, has made a tangible difference in tackling some of the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges. I look forward to working alongside our partners to drive nature-positive solutions that protect our planet and its people.”

TNC established its program in Singapore in late 2022 as a global center for innovation, partnerships, and science to scale up conservation and climate impact across the region and support Singapore in achieving its 2030 Green Plan. The program focuses on four key priorities: catalyzing NbS and carbon markets, fostering research collaborations, innovating impact finance solutions, and supporting regional corporate partnerships. In addition, TNC collaborates with other environmental non-profits in Singapore to pool resources, share knowledge, and build partnerships. Notably, in 2023, TNC joined seven other NGOs to form the Southeast Asia Climate and Nature-based Solutions (SCeNe) Coalition, accelerating high-quality, triple-benefit NbS projects across the region. For more information on its work in Singapore, read its Asia Pacific Annual Report .

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping to make cities more livable. Working in more than 81 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years, with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Annex: Biography of Ms Tamara Singh

Ms Tamara Singh earned her stripes at Centrica Plc, BP Oil International, Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Bank, before returning home to Singapore,having led teams across energy and financial services, governing trading floors in London, New York and the Asia Pacific.

On home ground, Ms Singh served Westpac Banking Corporation and then her country. Whilst supporting GIC’s mandate for the nation, she contributed to digital transformation, innovation and sustainability initiatives, building relationships across the financial ecosystem worldwide. This ignited her to structure a career centred on enabling sustainable organisations to scale, while championing impactful change.

Ms Singh also works across industries to better the finance ecosystem and further enterprises through sustainable business practices. Appointed Sherpa to APEC’s APFF Sustainable Finance Development Network, and the Global Finance & Technology Network, Tamara champions Corporate Transition towards attainment of the SDGs.

Outside of these commitments, Tamara holds Board positions with commercial entities, and non-profits including Advancement for Rural Kids, a US 501 (c) (3). She coaches leaders of organisations and advises start-ups navigating sustainability and scale. In academia, she is a Fellow of ESSEC’s iMagination Center and a leadership coach at INSEAD. She graduated with degrees in Law and Applied Accounting from University of Nottingham and Oxford Brookes University respectively and holds an Executive Masters in Business Administration from INSEAD.