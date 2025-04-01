The Secret of the Vietnamese Restaurant Chain Loved by Koreans

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With over 15 years of experience in the F&B industry, Quán Bụi Group has become a well-known culinary brand among both Vietnamese and international diners.

A diner shared their experience after visiting Quán Bụi: “My family and I visited the restaurant in the evening. Although it was quite crowded, the staff remained very attentive. The food matched our taste, and the ambiance was comfortable. This is truly an ideal place for gatherings with family and friends.”

These values have become the hallmark of Quán Bụi Group and the quality standard they continuously strive for. No matter which of their restaurants you visit, you can experience the completeness in every dish, the professionalism in service, and the warm, inviting ambiance—a place where culture and cuisine come together, touching your emotions.

Founded by CEO Danh Trần, who has a deep passion for Vietnamese cuisine and a strong desire to preserve and elevate its flavors to premium standards, Quán Bụi Group has grown from a small restaurant into a diverse culinary ecosystem with 14 branches, including:

Quán Bụi – Specializing in Vietnamese cuisine, recreating traditional flavors in a rustic and cozy setting.

Laang Saigon – A modern take on Vietnamese cuisine, blending Asian culinary excellence.

Sticky Rice – Authentic Thai flavors with bold spiciness and distinctive aromas.

Café’In – A modern café space, perfect for work or relaxation.

Quán Bụi is set to open a new branch in Phú Mỹ Hưng, District 7— an area known as the “Korean Town”, home to a large Korean community in Ho Chi Minh City. With a spacious setting and high capacity, Quán Bụi Phú Mỹ Hưng will be an ideal destination for parties, gatherings, or meetings with friends.

Quán Bụi offers Vietnamese dishes that are beloved by Korean diners, such as Vietnamese Fried Pancake (Bánh xèo) with Seafood, Grilled Squid with Spicy Chili Salt, Vietnamese Clam Soup with Dill, Tofu with Salted Egg Sauce, Beef Salad with White Eggplant and Kumquat, Hanoi Grilled Pork with Rice Noodles – Bún Chả, and Sautéed Fillet Chicken with Tamarind Sauce. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to preserve the authentic essence of Vietnamese cuisine while maintaining a harmonious balance of flavors.

Sharing his vision for development, CEO Danh Trần emphasized: “Cuisine is the easiest way to explore and understand a culture. With continuous efforts to enhance quality and service, Quán Bụi Group’s restaurant brands take pride in being the top choice for the Korean community in Vietnam—a place where flavors touch the heart, and food becomes a universal language of connection.”