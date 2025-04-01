TIER IV launches new management structure with appointment of external directors

TOKYO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, has launched a new management structure to strengthen governance in preparation for business expansion and global growth. As part of this transition, two external directors with extensive experience in global business join the board.

Effective April 1, the new structure is aimed at strengthening governance by refining decision-making and oversight while clarifying the division of responsibilities between governance and business execution.

Management structure overview

Board of directors

The board of directors defines key management policies and oversees business execution.

Two external directors have joined the board.

Audit and supervisory board

A new audit and supervisory board has been established to enhance corporate governance.

The role of auditors is reinforced to ensure effective oversight.

Executive officers

Executive officers are appointed based on their business expertise and leadership capabilities, each responsible for a specific unit.

They are delegated authority from the representative director to drive business execution.

They are assigned a CXO role according to their area of responsibility.

Profiles of new external directors

Tatsuo Kawasaki

Tatsuo is chairman and founding partner of Unison Capital. Since founding Unison, he has managed investment portfolios across a wide range of businesses, including automobile, electronics, financial services, consumer goods and services, and business services. Prior to Unison, he led the IPO process for a US based fin-tech venture following professional experience at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Keio University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Hiroaki Kitano

Hiroaki is the chief technology fellow of Sony Group. He also serves as representative director and president of Sony Computer Science Laboratories (CSL). His career began at NEC in April 1984, where he worked in software engineering research. He joined Sony CSL as a researcher in August 1993 and became its representative director and president in July 2011. In February 2021, he was named a fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

New management structure

Board of directors

Shinpei Kato : Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer

: Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Sakaguchi : Director and Chief Financial Officer

: Director and Chief Financial Officer Akimichi Degawa : Director and Chairman

: Director and Chairman Tatsuo Kawasaki : External Director

: External Director Hiroaki Kitano : External Director

Audit and supervisory board

Shiro Sakazaki : Full-time external auditor

: Full-time external auditor Naoki Sato : External auditor

: External auditor Mizuki Takahara : Auditor

Executive officers

Shinpei Kato : Chief Executive Officer

: Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Sakaguchi : Chief Financial Officer

: Chief Financial Officer Hironori Muraoka : Chief Human Resources Officer

: Chief Human Resources Officer Naomitsu Tsugiiwa: Chief Information Officer

Ko Miyoshi : Chief Operating Officer

: Chief Operating Officer Masashi Shinkai : Chief Strategy Officer

: Chief Strategy Officer Yoshihito Takashima : Chief Technology Officer

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Autoware is a registered trademark of The Autoware Foundation.