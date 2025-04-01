UnionPay Expands Payment Network in Australia with MyDeal Integration, Enhancing Payment Convenience for Australian Shoppers

SYDNEY, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, UnionPay International (UPI or the Company) continues to expand its footprint in Australia with the integration of UnionPay acceptance on MyDeal, one of the country’s leading online retail marketplaces. This partnership enhances shopping convenience and streamlines the payment experience for UnionPay users, reinforcing UPI’s commitment to secure, seamless, and efficient digital transactions worldwide.

MyDeal is a premier Australian online retail platform known for its wide selection of home and lifestyle products and a strong base of loyal customers. With this collaboration, MyDeal shoppers can now easily select UnionPay as their preferred payment method at checkout, benefiting from a smooth, intuitive, and secure transaction process. This marks another milestone in UPI’s efforts to broaden payment accessibility and improve the digital shopping experience for Australian users.

UnionPay has established an extensive payment network in Australia, offering several benefits to long-term UnionPay cardholders. UnionPay’s extensive online payment network spans various sectors, including department stores, supermarkets, hotels, and bill payments. With the UnionPay App’s Australian payment feature, UnionPay cardholders can conveniently pay tuition fees, utility bills, and other living expenses via BPAY.

Beyond online payments, UnionPay has also built a strong offline payment network in Australia. Nearly 95% of offline merchants and 99% of ATMs nationwide accept UnionPay. Additionally, 90% of UnionPay-accepting merchants support UnionPay QuickPass, which facilitates fast, contactless transactions. The synergy between UnionPay’s online and offline payment capabilities ensures that Cardholders benefit from a seamless, all-encompassing payment experience across different scenarios.

By expanding its e-commerce footprint with MyDeal, UnionPay continues to enhance digital payment convenience for Australian consumers. This collaboration underscores UPI’s dedication to advancing secure and seamless payment experiences, further strengthening its role in the evolving digital economy.

About MyDeal

Established in 2011 in Melbourne, MyDeal is a premier online retail marketplace in Australia, offering a carefully curated selection of high-quality home and lifestyle products from trusted retailers. MyDeal has become a preferred destination for value-conscious shoppers, delivering competitive prices, top brands, and an outstanding customer experience. Committed to making life more affordable for all Australians, MyDeal strives to provide the best deals and a seamless shopping journey. For more information, visit www.mydeal.com.au.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is dedicated to expanding and supporting UnionPay’s global business. With partnerships across more than 2,600 institutions worldwide, UnionPay cards are accepted in 183 countries and regions, with issuance in 84 of them. UPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective, and secure cross-border payment solutions to the world’s largest cardholder base, ensuring seamless local services for global cardholders and merchants.