ZNShine Solar Delivers High-Performance Bifacial Modules for 67MW Signal Ranch Solar Project in Texas

QUINLAN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZNShine Solar, a globally recognized Tier 1 photovoltaic manufacturer, today announced its contribution of 54.648 MW of high-efficiency bifacial modules to the 67 MW Signal Ranch Solar Project. Located at BT Signal Ranch, 427 Signal Road, Quinlan, TX 75474, the project achieved financial closure on December 15, 2023, through non-recourse financing arranged by EastWest Bank.

Project Highlights:

Total Capacity: 67 MW (54.648 MW supplied by ZNShine Solar)

67 MW (54.648 MW supplied by ZNShine Solar) Technology: 550W bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC modules

550W bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC modules Key Features: Multi-busbar technology for enhanced efficiency, superior PID resistance, and proven durability in extreme conditions

Multi-busbar technology for enhanced efficiency, superior PID resistance, and proven durability in extreme conditions Development: Adapture Renewables & Belltown Power (co-developers), SOLV Energy (EPC)

ZNShine’s bifacial modules employ an innovative dual-glass design that replaces traditional backsheets, delivering:

30-year operational lifespan with <0.5% annual degradation

15-25% higher energy yield versus monofacial alternatives

Certified resistance to high humidity (85% RH), high temperatures (85°C), and sandstorms

Financial & Operational Details:

With commissioning beginning in November 2024, the project will generate sufficient clean energy to power approximately 9,335 Texas homes annually. EastWest Bank’s non-recourse financing package demonstrates strong confidence in both the project’s viability and ZNShine’s bankable module technology.

About ZNShine Solar

As a BNEF Tier 1 PV Manufacturer and PVEL Top Performer, ZNShine Solar (founded 2006) operates 10GW+ of global production capacity across facilities in China and international markets. The company’s vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing processes ensure industry-leading module reliability, with products deployed across 60+ countries.