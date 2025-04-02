CANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Xinhuanet: Cangzhou boasts a rich martial arts tradition that dates back to the Spring and Autumn Period, flourished during the Ming Dynasty, and reached its peak in the Qing Dynasty and the late 19th to early 20th century. In 1992, it was officially designated as one of China’s first batch of hometowns of martial arts. With its deep-rooted history, diverse martial arts styles, and remarkable achievements, Cangzhou holds an irreplaceable position in the world of Chinese martial arts.

A Millennium of Martial Grace: Cangzhou’s Legacy in Chinese Kung Fu

Home to a vast array of martial arts schools, Cangzhou is often regarded as an encyclopedia of Chinese martial arts, with 53 distinct styles of boxing and weaponry originating from or widely practiced in the region. Established in 1989, the China Cangzhou Wushu Festival is the longest-running recurring martial arts festival in China. It has been successfully held 11 times, and since its 11th edition, it has been renamed the China Cangzhou International Wushu Competition.

For those seeking to master martial arts, Cangzhou is the ultimate destination. With its profound historical legacy, rich cultural significance, and enduring vitality, Cangzhou’s martial arts continue to thrive in modern society. As a shining icon of Chinese martial arts culture, Cangzhou showcases the endless charm of Chinese culture to the world.