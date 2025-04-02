China Science Fiction Convention Concludes with Insightful “Sci-Fi+” Forums Exploring Future Frontiers

BEIJING, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 (CSFC 2025) culminated with four high-profile thematic forums—”Sci-Fi + Talent,” “Sci-Fi + AI,” “Sci-Fi + Life Sciences,” and “Sci-Fi + Future Transportation”. The event took place on March 29-30 at Beijing’s Shijingshan District’s Shougang Park.

Themed “Science Dreams – Creating the Future,” CSFC 2025 featured five core segments: an opening ceremony, professional forums, competitions, industry promotion initiatives, and public engagement activities. The “Sci-Fi+” forums, a highlight of the event, were organized by the Beijing Association for Science and Technology and hosted by the China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD).

The “Sci-Fi+” forums brought together leading minds from academia, the private sector, and the arts, including senior researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology, and top management executives from China International Communications Group (CICG), Beijing Association for Science and Technology, Perfect World, iFlytek, Germany’s Steinbeis, as well as award-winning science fiction authors and international communication specialists. Key discussions spanned transformative trends: