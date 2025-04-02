DXC Names Sandeep Bhanote as Financial Services Industry Leader for Consulting & Engineering Services

ASHBURN, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Bhanote as the Financial Services Industry Leader for DXC’s Consulting & Engineering Services – Powered by AI (CES), effective immediately. Bhanote will report directly to Howard Boville, DXC President of CES.

“Sandeep brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial spirit, commercial acumen, and the ability to connect strategy, product, and go-to-market execution,” said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO of DXC. “From leading Radius8 as CEO to driving business growth at Clover by Fiserv, he has consistently demonstrated how to scale, transform, and deliver. His experience working with global C-level executives, combined with his client-centric mindset, makes him a tremendous asset as we accelerate our Financial Services business and deliver AI-powered solutions that create real value for our customers.”

In his new role, Bhanote will lead DXC’s Financial Services vertical within CES, driving growth through AI-powered solutions designed to help clients innovate. He will focus on shaping future offerings, enhancing client value, and delivering competitive differentiation for DXC.

Bhanote joins DXC with extensive leadership experience across financial services, SaaS, and digital innovation. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Clover by Fiserv, where he led go-to-market strategy and drove revenue growth across the Mid-Market and Enterprise segments.

Previously, Bhanote was a serial entrepreneur. He co-founded and served as CEO of Radius8, a company that revolutionized how retailers connect online and offline experiences using real-time, location-based intelligence—leading to its acquisition by Fiserv in 2021. He also co-founded Global Bay Mobile Technologies, a pioneer in mobile point-of-sale solutions, which was acquired by VeriFone in 2011.

For more information on DXC’s leadership team, visit https://dxc.com/us/en/about-us/leadership-and-governance.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.