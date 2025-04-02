Figure 8 Capital Celebrates the Official Launch of HVL Hotels in Sydney

SYDNEY, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Figure 8 Capital is proud to announce the official launch of HVL Hotels, a landmark luxury development in the heart of the Hunter Valley. The launch event, held on October 11, 2024, brought together the teams from Figure 8 Capital and HVL Hotels for an afternoon of connection and celebration in Sydney’s CBD.

As the exclusive capital-raising and investment management team behind HVL Hotels, Figure 8 Capital was delighted to mark this important milestone with key stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders. The event provided an opportunity for guests to meet the visionaries driving the transformation of the historic Ben Ean Estate into a world-class hospitality destination.

HVL Hotels is set to redefine luxury accommodation in the Hunter Valley, featuring 65 designer hotel rooms, an upscale dining experience led by renowned chefs, and a European-style thermal spa—all seamlessly integrated into the region’s iconic landscape. The project is designed to fill a significant gap in the market, offering a new level of five-star luxury in one of Australia’s most visited wine regions.

“This launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey,” said Dominic Lambrinos, Managing Director of HVL Hotels. “HVL Hotels is more than just a development—it’s a statement of luxury, experience, and investment potential. We are thrilled to bring this vision to life.”

The event also served as a platform for the entire HVL team to come together, including Dr John Hewson and Dominic Lambrinos.

Adding to the growing recognition of the project, 2GB Radio Sydney has featured HVL Hotels on both Deborah Knight and Ben Fordham‘s radio shows, highlighting its potential as a premier luxury retreat in the Hunter Valley.

With construction plans moving forward, HVL Hotels is poised to become a premier luxury retreat, attracting both domestic and international travellers seeking a high-end experience in the heart of wine country.